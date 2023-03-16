Open in App
Marion, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Marion man climbs roof of elderly woman’s home after disconnecting her power; arrested

By Aysha Decuir,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSz5p_0lKVdamw00

UNION PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A Marion man was arrested after allegedly cutting off the power to an elderly woman’s residence.

In February 2023, a homeowner contacted deputies to come to her residence near Marion. According to an elderly woman at the residence, Jason Todd Brunson, 40, of Marion, entered her home and began cursing and screaming. The victim offered to prepare Brunson a meal if he left her residence. When Brunson continued causing a commotion, the elderly woman threatened to notify the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim claims that after warning Brunson, he climbed onto the roof of the house and continued to act strangely. The victim explained to deputies that after a short period of time, Brunson climbed down from the roof and disconnected the electricity in her home.

When the incident took place, the victim had two children in her care inside the residence. The elderly woman told deputies that she was fearful of Brunson and his actions. Deputies on the scene searched for Brunson in the immediate area but were unsuccessful in locating him. Deputies restored the electricity to the victim’s home so the children could have heat due to the freezing temperatures at the time.

Arrest warrants were issued for Brunson in March 2023, and he was located and captured in Union Parish. Brunson has been booked into the Union Parish Detention Center. Brunson received charges for Criminal Mischief and Cruelty to the Infirmed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Union Parish, LA newsLocal Union Parish, LA
Houma man arrested for online solicitation of minor in Union Parish
Houma, LA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder
Monroe, LA9 hours ago
Shots fired at West Monroe hotel; woman arrested
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office assist Wisconsin authorities in locating missing 9-year-old boy; child’s mother arrested
Milwaukee, WI23 hours ago
Suspect in Monroe shooting caught near Ruston
Monroe, LA1 day ago
West Monroe man accused of strangling daughter and throwing 10-week-old puppy; arrested
West Monroe, LA3 days ago
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating woman for welfare concerns
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Woman refusing to leave house arrested
Ruston, LA4 days ago
Authorities arrest Ruston woman harboring fugitive wanted in Monroe shooting that occurred in January
Monroe, LA3 days ago
Woman killed in Monroe shooting; suspect arrested
Monroe, LA5 days ago
Innocent bystander shot during argument in Monroe; Texas man arrested
Monroe, LA5 days ago
Monroe man accused of shooting at girlfriend during argument; charged with attempted murder
Monroe, LA5 days ago
West Monroe Police Department looking for person of interest
West Monroe, LA5 days ago
Murder suspect’s father arrested
Ruston, LA7 days ago
Monroe landmark holds large piece of women’s history and North Louisiana history
Monroe, LA21 hours ago
West Monroe Police Department to conduct a checkpoint on March 17th
West Monroe, LA6 days ago
Website Calls This North Louisiana City Ugliest in the State
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
Monroe community centers offering Spring Break Camps
Monroe, LA2 days ago
City of Ruston to consider budget cuts if proposition 5 fails
Ruston, LA3 days ago
NBC 10 News Today: West Monroe House Fire
West Monroe, LA7 days ago
Grambling school gets new facility after nearly 3 years without a permanent building
Grambling, LA1 day ago
Adopt a pet: Meet Amelie!
Monroe, LA4 days ago
Bastrop Police Department to host Citizens Police Academy
Bastrop, LA3 days ago
Opening Delayed For Buc-ee’s First Location In Louisiana
Ruston, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy