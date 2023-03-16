'We could have got shot': 16-year-old shot near Reach Partnership School

Another Baltimore teenager is recovering Wednesday night after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore around 4 p.m.

It happened across the street from Reach Partnership School.

The 16-year-old boy was injured from a graze wound. But people who live in the area say enough is enough.

"We was walking down the street, we could have got shot. We didn't know what was going on," said Edward Martin, who lives a couple blocks from where the teen was shot.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Harford Road for gun shots less than a half-hour after Reach Partnership School let out.

The video shared with WMAR-2 News, from the gas station worker, shows what appears to be a group of boys getting into a fight and then running away.

Shortly after, police pulled up.

Martin says he's stunned at the amount of teen shootings that keep happening in Baltimore and fears for his son's future.

"Now it's just getting out of control. And pretty soon it'll be down to them, and they'll see the big kids doing this and they'll think it's ok, but it's not it’s not ok,” Martin explained.

RELATED: From Jeremiah Brogden to Izaiah Carter, several City School students have died by gun violence

Teresa Rolle moved to Baltimore from New York 10 years ago she says, "Baltimore has gotten worse from the shootings."

She lives half a mile from the gas station. And says she's watched it change over the years and doesn't feel safe.

“You could be on your steps and all of the sudden a stray bullet come out of nowhere, you could be coming from the market going to your car and a stray bullet comes from somewhere and this is sad. Innocent people are dying children are dying,” said Rolle.

As a result of this incident, Mayor Brandon Scott released the following statement:

"I am deeply disturbed about the increasing trend of young people resolving their conflicts with guns. As a leader, it is my responsibility to take action to protect our youth from violence. My office is committed to intervening directly with our young people and attacking the flow of illegal guns onto our streets. This year we have made significant progress in the fight against violence having seized 398 guns while seeing a 25% reduction in homicides and a 27%reduction in non fatal shootings.



Recently, I met with the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, City Schools, Baltimore City Health Department, MONSE, and other partners to reinvigorate our efforts to identify the youth most at risk of becoming victims or perpetrators of violence. In collaboration with the school board and city schools, we are implementing intensive case management to support not only the identified youth but also their families.



We have also launched a school-based violence intervention pilot program in three Baltimore City public schools: MERVO, Carver, and Digital Harbor High Schools. We are in the process of hiring specialists and deploying them to our schools, and we will closely monitor the impact of our intervention work to determine when and where to expand it.



It is important to acknowledge that while we have programs and partners in place, there is much more work to be done to ensure the safety of our young people. We must all come together as a community to tackle youth violence. I urge schools, coaches, churches, and community-based organizations to step up and mentor our youth, showing them that they have a bright future right here in Baltimore.



To the families – I'm sorry that you have to go through this. Baltimore, we have to work do. I will remain committed to finding solutions and will work nonstop to ensure the safety and well-being of our youth."



