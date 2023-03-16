Open in App
Osundairo Brothers Reenact Jussie Smollett Attack

This is the story that never ends. Jussie Smollett alleged that he was attacked in Chicago back in January of 2019. According to the fallen ‘Empire’ star, Jussie Smollett, two MAGA supporters attacked him spewing racial and homophobic slurs, then put a noose around his neck.

Then in December of 2021 Jussie Smollett was convicted of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false police report. Smollettt was then sentenced to 30 months of felony probation, 150 days in jail, and ordered to pay more than $120,000 in restitution as well as a $25,000 fine, his attorneys appealed the conviction and Jussie Smollett is out free awaiting a new trial.

While we wait to hear what’s next, FOX Nation, is giving us a commercial break with a five-part docuseries “Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax,” where the he two brothers that Jussie Smollett reportedly paid to stage on attack, Abimbola “Bola” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, are giving us a play by play on what allegedly happened that night.

One of the Osundairo brothers said:

“A friend of mine had sent me a screenshot of the front page of, I believe a TMZ article, that showed that Jussie had been attacked. I ran to my brother and was like, ‘Yo, mission accomplished. We did it,’ ”

Take a look at the video below.

