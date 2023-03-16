Papa John’s gifts $50K to local nonprofits

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Five Tri-State nonprofits will have some more money to work with this year — all thanks to Papa John’s.

The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community donated each of the non-profits $10,000 through one of their grant programs.

The organizations awarded the grants include Junior Achievement of Western Kentucky, Junior Achievement of Southwest Indiana, Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana, Boys and Girls Club of Evansville and the United Way of Southern Indiana.

The president of the Junior achievement of Western Kentucky tells us the money will help meet the growing demands of the community.

“Coming out of COVID, we actually increased our services,” explains President Dan Douglas. “More and more school are requesting programs related to financial literacy, work readiness skills, all these employers are asking for, entrepreneurial programs that support a person’s ability to make a living and take care of themselves and their family in the future.”

The grant program is in part the creation of Shaquille O’Neal, with proceeds of his pizza going to the foundation.

