12-year-old Tyshaya Somerville was reported missing Wednesday.

Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in the city’s Carrick neighborhood.

Tyshaya Somerville was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and pink tennis shoes.

She is considered to be in danger due to her age.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or Pittsburgh police Missing Persons at 412-323-7141.