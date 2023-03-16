Memorial mass, procession for fallen Pittston firefighters

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 30 years ago Wednesday, two volunteer firefighters were killed on the job in northeastern Pennsylvania . The tragedy left a lasting impact on the community the men bravely served.

It happened on March 15, 1993 in Pittston. On the 30th Anniversary Wednesday, the lives of the two men were honored in a special way.

Flames tore through a building in the Pittston business district on March 15, 1993, just two days after the blizzard of ’93.

Two volunteer firefighters, 25-year-old John Lombardo, and 20-year-old Leonard Insalaco II, were the first to rush in, but perished in the blaze.

“I remember it very well. It was very, very sad. Lot of pride, lot of sadness, and it was a very devastating thing. Everybody in Pittston remembers that event,” said Pittston resident John Long.

Wednesday night, on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy, a memorial mass was held at St. John the Evangelist Church.

Dozens of current and former firefighters from Pittston and West Pittston attended.

“The town has never forgotten the sacrifice they made, and there’s a memorial, the bridge is the Firefighter’s Bridge, but it’s very much in the mindset of everyone around here,” said Father Joseph Elston, Pastor of the St. John The Evangelist Church.

Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo tells Eyewitness News his brother’s untimely passing inspired him to run for mayor in the hope of making a difference in the city.

“It definitely fueled it for me and I continue to work for that reason. I believe there’s a place after this and I hope that my brother is proud of what we’ve done,” said Lombardo.

After the mass, crowds processed through town to the memorial monument of the men.

Their bravery will never be forgotten.

“It’s very important. We’re trying to memorialize them, we try and show the families that we’ll never forget them, our firefighter brothers, we’re trying to show them that we’re not gonna forget any firefighter that’s lost, we’re not gonna forget any firefighter that does the job, we’re not gonna forget any volunteer that does the job,” said Pittston City Fire Department Fire Chief Frank Roman.

The memorial mass for the firefighters is held every five years in the City of Pittston.

