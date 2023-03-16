Lubbock
Change location
TTUHSC Pharmacy students participate in Match Day
By Dailyn Wells,5 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy recently released the names of the fourth-year students who learned where they will complete their residency.
According to a TTUHSC press release, 50 students from all four of the School of Pharmacy campuses were successfully matched, a total of 5,730 students across the country applied for the program and 74.9% were matched successfully.
“A pharmacy residency is a post-graduate training program designed to provide knowledge and experience that pharmacy providers need in order to face challenges in today’s complex and ever-changing health care environment,” Krystal Edwards, Pharm.D., professor and associate dean for career development, said. “First-year residencies help train pharmacy practitioners by building upon their pharmacy schooling skills and professional identity; second-year residencies foster growth and development of a specialized skill set in a specific area.”
According to the release, the following students were matched Wednesday:
Indicating that students are from Amarillo campuses.
PGY-1 Pharmacy
- Nassim Aghassibake, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport
- Mahbouda Ahmadi, UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Radiya Ali, Hackensack University Medical Center
- Kate Ball, Cook Children’s Medical Center
- Aimee Bautista, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System
- Jacee Billings, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
- Stephen Davies, Duke Regional Hospital
- Amara Dike, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend
- Kaitlin Doan, VA North Texas Health Care System
- Savannah Ellis, Providence Regional Medical Center
- Berkley Freund, St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital
- Rachel Frank, Medically-Integrated Oncology Pharmacy – Texas Oncology
- Matthew Gehrlein, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children’s
- Amber Gilani, Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
- Lexie Greenwood, West Texas Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Colin Howard, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center
- Minitha Jacob, JPS Health Network
- Eric Kennison, Intermountain Healthcare
- Maverick King, Option Care Health
- Rodney Kumi, HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Hay Lee, Wadley St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital
- Jensen Limer, VA Central Virginia Healthcare System
- Sweta Mishra, VA North Texas Health Care System
- Zenobia Okwunwanne, Miami VA Healthcare System
- Ifedayo Omoniyi, West Texas Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Nashia Rahman, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health
- Mina Seo, UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Jennifer Siebenberg, Children’s Health Children’s Medical Center
- Rachel Smith, University of New Mexico Hospitals
- Holly Sohns, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center
- Jasmine Stinson, University of California San Diego Health
- Diana Tezock, UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Thomas Tran, BSA Health System
PGY-1 Community
- Jamie Alvarado, Baylor Health Enterprises
- Emily Conard, Baylor Health Enterprises
- Aizelle Gaddi, Baylor Health Enterprises
- An Hoang, Randall’s Pharmacy /Texas A&M University
PGY-1 Indian Health Service
- Christopher Mariano, Choctaw Nation Health Care Center
PGY-1/2 Pharmacotherapy
- Lindy Burnam, TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy
PGY-1/2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership with Master’s
- Ashlie Christian, The University of Kansas Health System
- Alexis Hyman, Houston Methodist Hospital
- Lakyn Lucio, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Reena Maheshwari, Harris Health System
- Taylor Scroggins, University of North Carolina Medical Center
- Maura Shaffer, AdventHealth Orlando
Officials added that an additional 12 TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy alumni successfully matched with PGY-1 and PGY-2 programs.
“We are all so very excited and extremely proud of our students who matched,” Edwards said. “They have each put in a lot of work and preparation to get where they are today. I look forward to seeing where they end up and their future accomplishments after their residency training.”
Comments / 0