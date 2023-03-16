Open in App
Henderson, NV
8 News Now

Henderson police, SWAT at barricade scene near Pacific Avenue, Van Wagenen Street

By Greg Haas,

5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are working in the area near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street, where a person is barricaded.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators are on the scene, and Henderson police ask drivers to avoid the area.

Police describe the barricade as “an active scene.”

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

