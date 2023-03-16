Henderson police, SWAT at barricade scene near Pacific Avenue, Van Wagenen Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are working in the area near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street, where a person is barricaded.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators are on the scene, and Henderson police ask drivers to avoid the area.

Police describe the barricade as “an active scene.”

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

