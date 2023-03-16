Twins never watched NCAA, how Pitt reacted & moves forward

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Over the last few days college players across the NCAA Tournament field have been asked their favorite March Madness moment. Almost all have memories, for some it inspired them to work harder and to dream of the moment.

For Pitt twins Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham their recollections don’t go back quite as far as childhood. The first time they watched NCAA Tournament games was last year, when they were on high school Spring Break in Florida. They had other stuff going on growing up on the Canary Islands.

So, what did they think?

“It was great,” said Guillermo Diaz Graham. “I was not expecting this. As soon as walked on the court (Tuesday night in Dayton), I went to (teammate Aiden) Fisch and ‘said ‘Fisch, why are there so many people here?’ He said ‘March Madness baby. That’s how it is’. It was amazing. It was like playing at home (Pitt).”

“Every time I look behind me, I’m like I would never imagine myself being here right now. I just appreciate the moment, enjoy the moment and now let’s get ready for Iowa State.”

Vets reaction

Jeff Capel has watched, listened or participated in NCAA Tournaments for four decades. After he led Pitt to its first tournament win since 2014, his thoughts.

“Happy, excited, relieved,” Capel said. “Exhausted but full of energy. Just really happy to see our guys in that moment. Like, to see them, to see how they reacted to it, to see how excited they were and how proud they were of our fight and being together and figuring it out.”

“It’s March, you are not going to see so many blowouts,” forward Blake Hinson said of his first NCAA win. “That’s what it is. That’s why it’s so popular. We are going to have to battle. Everyone has to battle.”

“The effort was there,” said guard Jamarius Burton. “Going out and playing as hard as possible. I feel like when we do that, we give ourselves a chance. (Now) come back together, regroup and understand we have another challenge in front of us.”

“I think it feels good,” said guard Nelly Cummings, his first win in three NCAA appearances. “We're definitely excited about that win and going to enjoy it, but our work doesn't stop here. We're a hungry team who's ready for whatever challenge in front of us.”

That next challenge is Iowa State Friday at approximately 3:10 on 93.7 The Fan.