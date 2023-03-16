Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
93.7 The Fan

Twins never watched NCAA, how Pitt reacted & moves forward

By Jeff Hathhorn,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5ZVw_0lKVRsM600

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Over the last few days college players across the NCAA Tournament field have been asked their favorite March Madness moment. Almost all have memories, for some it inspired them to work harder and to dream of the moment.

For Pitt twins Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham their recollections don’t go back quite as far as childhood. The first time they watched NCAA Tournament games was last year, when they were on high school Spring Break in Florida. They had other stuff going on growing up on the Canary Islands.

So, what did they think?

“It was great,” said Guillermo Diaz Graham. “I was not expecting this. As soon as walked on the court (Tuesday night in Dayton), I went to (teammate Aiden) Fisch and ‘said ‘Fisch, why are there so many people here?’ He said ‘March Madness baby. That’s how it is’. It was amazing. It was like playing at home (Pitt).”

“Every time I look behind me, I’m like I would never imagine myself being here right now. I just appreciate the moment, enjoy the moment and now let’s get ready for Iowa State.”

Vets reaction

Jeff Capel has watched, listened or participated in NCAA Tournaments for four decades. After he led Pitt to its first tournament win since 2014, his thoughts.

“Happy, excited, relieved,” Capel said. “Exhausted but full of energy. Just really happy to see our guys in that moment. Like, to see them, to see how they reacted to it, to see how excited they were and how proud they were of our fight and being together and figuring it out.”

“It’s March, you are not going to see so many blowouts,” forward Blake Hinson said of his first NCAA win. “That’s what it is. That’s why it’s so popular. We are going to have to battle. Everyone has to battle.”

“The effort was there,” said guard Jamarius Burton. “Going out and playing as hard as possible. I feel like when we do that, we give ourselves a chance. (Now) come back together, regroup and understand we have another challenge in front of us.”

“I think it feels good,” said guard Nelly Cummings, his first win in three NCAA appearances. “We're definitely excited about that win and going to enjoy it, but our work doesn't stop here. We're a hungry team who's ready for whatever challenge in front of us.”

That next challenge is Iowa State Friday at approximately 3:10 on 93.7 The Fan.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Donny Football's Steelers mock draft 6.0
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Lindsey Lee Joyce Brocious
New Bethlehem, PA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pitt AD says Capel turned it around the right way
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Next Pitt stars already on roster, you just don’t know them yet
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Seumalo gives Steelers 4 guards ranked in top 51 in NFL
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
The Pens aren’t as invested in winning as they used to be
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Steelers keeping one of their own corners
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Steelers add top guard Issac Seumalo on three-year pact
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Forget other offers, LB Roberts wanted to play for Mike Tomlin
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Orlovsky: OBJ to Steelers would put them level with Chiefs and Bengals
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers officially add former Ravens assistant
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
10 days away! Who makes the Opening Day roster?
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
How Pittsburgh Really Will Be Hollywood on the Mon In A Couple of Years
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Locally Filmed Movie Gets April 1 Premiere
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
University of Pittsburgh student presented at the Oscars
Pittsburgh, PA9 days ago
Some local churches cancel fish fries on St. Patrick’s Day
Youngstown, OH6 days ago
Harrisburg man identified as body found along Pittsburgh riverbank
Harrisburg, PA6 days ago
Car flips over on I-680 in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH6 days ago
What Happened to WTAE-TV’s News Anchor Kristen Powers?
Pittsburgh, PA12 days ago
3 arrested in connection with Thanksgiving shooting in Sheraden
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
Pittsburgh police locate missing 12-year-old girl
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Body found near Ohio River last year identified
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
Car crashes into tree on Youngstown road
Youngstown, OH7 days ago
3 indicted in stolen beer scheme in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH6 days ago
Lesser-known Pittsburgh restaurants loved by their neighbors
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
Butler mall guard dragged after chasing Easter display thieves, state police say
Butler, PA5 days ago
Suspects Caught In Clearview Carrot Caper
Chicora, PA4 days ago
Man accused of shooting at state Attorney General agents arrested in Penn Hills
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Pittsburgh man sentenced to 9 years for firearms offenses
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy