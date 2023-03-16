Destin Middle School opens tennis, pickleball facility

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Destin Middle School tennis students will no longer have to travel for practices and home matches. The school opened its new tennis facility Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County School District .

The facility includes four tennis courts and two pickleball courts.

With the new facility, students will no longer need to travel roughly eight miles to Bluewater Bay Tennis Center for their practices and home matches.

The Okaloosa County School District said the Destin Chamber of Commerce helped “celebrate this exciting event.”









