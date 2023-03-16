Open in App
Destin, FL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Destin Middle School opens tennis, pickleball facility

By Brett Greenberg,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QZ5V_0lKVRRib00

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Destin Middle School tennis students will no longer have to travel for practices and home matches. The school opened its new tennis facility Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County School District .

The facility includes four tennis courts and two pickleball courts.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

With the new facility, students will no longer need to travel roughly eight miles to Bluewater Bay Tennis Center for their practices and home matches.

The Okaloosa County School District said the Destin Chamber of Commerce helped “celebrate this exciting event.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02q1fs_0lKVRRib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIKqy_0lKVRRib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d90Fj_0lKVRRib00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1vn9_0lKVRRib00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Destin, FL newsLocal Destin, FL
Destin Youth Council asking for discounted tolls on Mid-Bay Bridge for students
Destin, FL5 hours ago
3 car crash on HWY 98 in front of Destin Commons, Destin Fire Rescue
Destin, FL8 hours ago
Okaloosa Co. prepares response to seaweed blob in Gulf of Mexico
Fort Walton Beach, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BBQ Cook-Off in Niceville to help elderly living facilities
Niceville, FL3 hours ago
Law Enforcement preps for busy Spring Break before violent anniversary
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Proposed Lillian development denied approval Tuesday
Lillian, AL4 hours ago
Coast Guard, state agencies searching for missing boater near Pensacola
Pensacola, FL4 hours ago
Blue Angels to host practice flight demonstrations starting March 28
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Pensacola Christian student dies after being struck by Ford F-150 in Pensacola: FHP
Pensacola, FL1 hour ago
Georgia man busted with half pound of weed in Scrooge McDuck backpack, stolen gun in Florida
Columbus, GA6 hours ago
Three Alabama men arrested for firing shots at Panama City Beach bar
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
Long Island Medium coming to Pensacola
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate Sunday homicide at Cayo Grande Apartments
Navarre, FL22 hours ago
Pensacola Catholic Church deacon inappropriate conduct with minor accusation deemed ‘unfounded’
Pensacola, FL1 hour ago
Eglin AFB increasing patrols at military beaches after increase in trespassing
Eglin Air Force Base, FL1 day ago
DeSantis takes aim at digital currency in Panama City news conference
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Panama City Police Department arrests more than 60 people during Spring Break weekend
Panama City, FL5 hours ago
Fort Walton Beach Police pull over 69 cars on St. Patrick’s Day, increased focus on drinking & driving
Fort Walton Beach, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy