WOOD TV8

Order tulips for your home ahead of Tulip Time

By Michele DeSelms,

5 days ago

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunny skies remind us that warmer weather is coming, and a favorite spring event is only two months away: Holland’s Tulip Time.

The Tulip Immersion Garden was a huge hit last year, and it’s even bigger this year with 65,000 flowers and a new location. Visitors can learn about the history of the tulip and explore how it came to West Michigan.

Visitors who want to brighten their homes ahead of the festival can order potted tulips right now at the festival website . Tulip pots will contain 10 bulbs that will bloom a surprise color.

You can also buy new or gently used Dutch costumes April 12 at the Holland Civic Center Place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s the perfect thing to wear if you’re planning to take part in this year’s street scrubbing , which starts at 1:30 p.m. at the corner of 8th street and Columbia Avenue on Thursday, May 11.

Tulip Time will run from May 6 through May 14 this year.

For a conversation with Gwen Auwerda, the executive director of Tulip Time, watch the video in the player above.

