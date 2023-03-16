Jayson Tatum's Dunk On Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral

Jayson Tatum had a big dunk on Rudy Gobert in Wednesday's game between the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics are in Minneapolis, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

During the game, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had a massive dunk on three-time Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert.

The video of the highlight that Bleacher Report shared on Twitter is gaining a lot of traction.

While Tatum is a talented dunker, Gobert is one of the best rim protectors (and defenders).

Therefore, the highlight is a lot more impressive because it was on a six-time All-Defensive Team player.

Tatum came into the night with averages of 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 64 games (while shooting 46.1% from the field).

Meanwhile, Gobert has averages of 13.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest in 57 games (while shooting 67.0% from the field).

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA and currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-22 record in 69 games.

Tatum led them to the NBA Finals (last season) for the first time since 2010.

They have also been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three of his first five seasons in the league.

Gobert is in his first year with the Timberwolves after spending the first nine seasons of his career on the Utah Jazz.

Right now, the Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 35-34 record in 69 games.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.