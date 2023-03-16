Patriots reportedly agree to deal with RB James Robinson

The Patriots are adding to their backfield, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reporting that New England is signing running back James Robinson to a two-year deal that has a maximum value of $8 million.

The 24-year-old Robinson's career got sidetracked by a torn Achilles late in the 2021 season, and he never quite looked right while returning from it during a 2022 season split between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. He finished the year with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games, while adding 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

That was a far cry from the kinds of numbers Robinson put up as a rookie in 2020, or even in 2021 prior to the injury. After going undrafted, Robinson burst onto the scene to win the Jaguars' starting running back job as a rookie, rushing for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns while also hauling in 49 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

In his second season in 2021, Robinson rushed for 767 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games, adding 31 catches for 222 yards. The Patriots are obviously hoping that nearly two years removed from the Achilles injury, Robinson will look more like he did his first two seasons than he did this past one.

The Jets had traded for Robinson after rookie running back Breece Hall tore his ACL, but Robinson was unable to win any sort of regular role even in a depleted New York backfield. The Jets elected not to tender Robinson this week, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Robinson joins a Patriots backfield that is led by Rhamondre Stevenson and also currently includes second-year pros Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, third-year pro J.J. Taylor, and veteran Ty Montgomery. Damien Harris is an unrestricted free agent, and it's possible that the signing of Robinson could mean the Pats are prepared to let Harris walk.