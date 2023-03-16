Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ sneakers could net record $4 million at auction
By Bridget Reilly,
5 days ago
Sneakers worn by Michael Jordan could fetch a historical price as they go up for auction at Sotheby’s.
The big-pocket pair of Air Jordan 13s is anticipated to be the most expensive pair of sneakers ever to by auctioned and could rack up anywhere between $2-4 million at Sotheby’s, according to CNBC .
The pair was worn by Jordan in Game 2 of the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 NBA Final against the Utah Jazz.
They were signed and gifted to a ball boy after the six-time NBA champ and finals MVP dropped 37 points on the night, which ended in a 93-88 Bulls win.
Chicago went on to win the series 4-2 for their third consecutive NBA championship win and the sixth and final of Jordan’s career .
The victory concluded Jordan’s final Bulls season, followed by three seasons of retirement, only to come back for two more with the Washington Wizards in 2001-03.
“Michael Jordan game-worn sports memorabilia has proven time and time again to be the most elite and coveted items on the market,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a press release.
Wachter explained the shoes are in “immaculate” condition and the price tag comes as no surprise given Jordan wore the sneakers at the height of his fame, which saw a resurgence thanks to Netflix’s 2020 release of “The Last Dance” documentary that chronicled his final season.
