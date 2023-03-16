Open in App
New York City, NY
New York Post

Aaron Judge filled up stat sheet in otherwise quiet Grapefruit League campaign

By Mark W. Sanchez,

5 days ago

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Wednesday:

Quietly Rolling

Aaron Judge went 1-for-2 with a walk and a double, which was hit off Aaron Nola.

Judge, having a relatively quiet camp in terms of power with just one homer, is 7-for-15 with three doubles and four walks in the Grapefruit League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y83wk_0lKVOu9t00
Aaron Judge has just one homer in spring training, but he’s padded the rest of the stat sheet, too.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
Long Headed

The 9-8 Phillies win at Steinbrenner Field took 3 hours and 30 minutes, a slog that harkened back to the pre-pitch-clock days.

The Yankees and Phillies combined for 21 walks.

Caught My Eye

Rafael Ortega, a non-roster invite fighting for an outfield spot, could not haul in a drive from Brandon Marsh in the first inning.

Ortega, playing center and struggling with the wind, trapped a ball that should have been caught.

Instead of the inning being over, Marsh ended up with a three-run double.

Thursday’s Schedule

Clarke Schmidt is expected to get the start when the Yankees host the Pirates at 6:35 p.m.

