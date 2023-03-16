Open in App
Oklahoma State
See more from this location?
New York Post

Monkey that nearly ripped off Oklahoma mom’s ear seen charging at different homeowner

By David Propper,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dzprx_0lKVOtHA00

A pet monkey that wildly attacked an Oklahoma mom and almost ripped her ear off was caught on video charging at a man who lived nearby.

The little primate was seen on video roving in the man’s front yard before rushing and crashing into his screen door as he called for his dog to come inside and away from the animal.

The footage, obtained by Storyful, starts with the primitive scamp peacefully sitting and chomping on an orange in front of the door to the shock of the homeowner.

“What’s a monkey doing in Oklahoma!” the bewildered man says, adding. “Looks at that in Oklahoma – a monkey!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqkhC_0lKVOtHA00
The monkey charged toward a homeowner who luckily had his door closed.
Randal Flinn via Storyful
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OV8B_0lKVOtHA00
The encounter occurred on Sunday.
Randal Flinn via Storyful

While that homeowner avoided any violent conflict with the vicious animal, Brittany Parker of Dickson was not as lucky.

The monkey attacked the woman Sunday after she saw the animal behaving normally toward responding police officers and went outside with her son for a closer look, according to a local report.

That’s when the animal charged at her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efs6F_0lKVOtHA00
The woman’s ear was almost ripped off during the violent encounter.
KXII)

“He crawled up my back, yanked out multiple wads of hair, and then ripped my ear in half,” Parker explained to KXII. “And it was just hanging.”

The monkey, who belonged to an unidentified neighbor, was on Parker’s front porch, leading her to call police for assistance before she let her guard down once they arrived.

After the attack, the monkey went missing for several hours before a friend of Parker’s reportedly shot it dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151pRN_0lKVOtHA00
The monkey appeared on Parker’s porch before the attack.
KXII)

It’s unclear when the monkey visited the homeowner who caught the interaction on tape in relation to the attack on Parker.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Woman Has Ear Ripped Off by Escaped Pet Monkey
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
Hilarious moment deputies respond to 911 call about vicious dog... only to find tiny puppy barking
Deer Creek, OK11 days ago
Dog who spent most of life in Oklahoma shelter still looking for a family
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL4 days ago
Toddler points out hiding spot of fugitive to Kentucky police
Williamsburg, KY22 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Gun-toting Florida dad rushes to daughter’s apartment, turns tables on her abusive ex: police
Gainesville, FL3 hours ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Zebra badly mauls Ohio man’s arm, deputies put it down: ‘I think he tore my arm off’
Circleville, OH7 days ago
Oklahoma man arrested after woman's remains found at lake
Wellston, OK27 days ago
Police searching for Texas robber who body slammed woman, causing severe spinal injury
Houston, TX7 days ago
Police suspend search for teen who went missing in bizarre ‘I hurt my brother’ T-shirt
Eaton, IN7 hours ago
Woman dies in fire after boyfriend locks her in storage unit
Murray, UT23 days ago
Students ‘Disgusted’ After Classmates Caught on Video Repeatedly Using N-Word
Grand Prairie, TX6 days ago
Heart-stopping video captures man fatally shooting co-worker in Buffalo store
Buffalo, NY25 days ago
Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy