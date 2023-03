A look at the intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and Broad Street at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday per a traffic camera positioned by Georgia Department of Transportation. Georgia DOT camera

A serious accident at Turner McCall and Broad Street in downtown Rome has left several people seriously injured and traffic stalled.

An update from Floyd E-911 states:

Avoid the area... Accident with Injuries: Turner McCall at Broad Street... The road has reopened (at 9:37 p.m.)An earlier check of Google Traffic showed the intersection is at a standstill at 9:30 p.m. A Georgia DOT photo from the nearby traffic camera likewise showed some of the emergency vehicles on the scene.Please check back for additional updates.