Inside The Diamondbacks

Bullpen Game for the D-backs Against Brewers

By Michael McDermott,

5 days ago

After the first game of today's split-squad doubleheader rained out, the Diamondbacks hope to get a game in.

The Diamondbacks (7-11-1) were originally supposed to play in a split-squad doubleheader today, but the afternoon game against the San Francisco Giants was rained out . They will try to get the night game in against the Milwaukee Brewers (7-9), weather permitting.

Projected Lineups

Brewers @ Diamondbacks -  March 15, 2023

The D-backs announced their lineup on Twitter with reliever Miguel Castro getting the start. It might be a bullpen game to get relievers like Castro more work in while trying to squeeze them in for an inning. Neither projected starting pitcher for today will likely throw a pitch in this game.

Quick Notes

Gabriel Moreno has swung the bat well this spring, as he's hitting .412 (7-for-17) with two home runs and a 1.298 OPS in six games. It's impressive considering the added responsibility of learning a new pitching staff at the same time.

Josh Rojas will get his first start at third base since being scratched Sunday due to general fatigue.

Alek Thomas and Team Mexico will advance to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic. Thomas had a pair of stolen bases in Mexico's 10-3 win over Canada.

Merrill Kelly will start Team USA's game against Colombia. A win would propel the US into a second place finish in Pool C and into the quarterfinals.

