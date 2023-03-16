Open in App
Monterey County, CA
CBS LA

Strawberry fields in Pajaro damaged by flooding

By KCAL-News Staff,

5 days ago

Flooding in the Pajaro community and along the Salinas River has devastated the area. The California Strawberry Commission released a statement saying they would like to thank first responders and all those who have helped in the long recovery process.

"We are thankful that the Pajaro River levee breach is being repaired. Stopping the river from flowing into the community is the first priority. This is a good start toward a safer place to live, raise a family, and work." the commission wrote.

Strawberry farms face a massive cleanup, and once that's done farmers can prepare fields and start over.

"For the farms that were flooded, this catastrophe hit at the worst possible time. Farmers had borrowed money to prepare the fields and were weeks away from beginning to harvest. Disaster relief and emergency financial assistance will be critical for both the residential community and the farming operations," the commission wrote.

California's 400 family strawberry operations create 70,000 jobs in the state. The commission reported that strawberries will still be available in markets, as shipments will increase from other sources in Oxnard and Santa Maria.

In a related matter, Monterey County SPCA reported Tuesday that they have rescued about 119 animals from the Pajaro community floods, including dogs, cats, chickens, parakeets, doves, parrots, a rabbit and an iguana. The SPCA continues to perform emergency rescues in flooded areas.

