Jeremy Renner Shares Heartfelt Letter From Nephew Following Snowplow Accident

"I am very lucky because my uncle is Hawkeye (which is one of the Avengers)," the letter reads. "I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident." Renner's post includes his own caption, "Love my little man. Love you, Auggie."
A police statement that was released on January 25th outlined the specifics of what happened in Renner's accident, after the emergency break on the snowplow he was riding did not work. When Renner's nephew was in the line of it, Renner jumped into action to save him, and accidentally got crushed.
"The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake," the report read. "Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."
"Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," it continues. "He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully." After that, the Snowcat rolled over him and he received significant injuries. "The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."
