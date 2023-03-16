Open in App
Massachusetts State
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Why don't we put all of our power lines underground?

By Mike Sullivan,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SUsh_0lKVJGOo00

Why don't we put all of our power lines underground? 02:57

BOSTON -- It is a common question after big snowstorms cause widespread blackouts - Why doesn't Massachusetts put all of the power lines underground?

About 49,000 Eversource customers were without power during this most recent nor'easter.

"You could potentially be talking about digging up every sidewalk, through one side of every street, through every municipality," said Chris McKinnon, a spokesperson for Eversource. "When you talk about taking all of that, and putting it underground, the cost can be extremely high."

McKinnon says it would cost roughly $2 million to $6 million per mile to convert their overhead lines underground. As of 2021, Eversource had 11,000 miles of power lines in the state. It would take $22 billion to $66 billion to convert all of that. In the past, former Governor Deval Patrick estimated it would take $1 trillion to move all of the overhead lines in the state underground.

"We would have to say what are the benefits, and some of the downfalls that could come with this?" questioned McKinnon.

While the lines would be more protected underground, other complications do arise. If lines are placed in an area with a high water table, this can lead to flooding in the lines. Overhead lines may be more susceptible to damage, but they are also easier to repair.

"When a tree falls onto a line we can see exactly where that tree fell, what the damage was and start making the repair immediately," said McKinnon. "If there is an issue, and we can't see it, we would have to start digging up trenches."

"In some parts of the country you are going to have really hard rock. Getting through that really hard rock just isn't worth the trouble," explained Scott Aaronson, Senior Vice President with the Edison Electric Institute.

Aaronson says communities need to assess whether the benefit of protection is worth the price.

"In Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric in recent years announced an extraordinary underground project," said Aaronson. "Given the number of wildfires they have had in that region, the cost of not putting them underground was just too great. That goes to that cost benefit of if it makes sense let's do it."

"If you look at a big city like Boston, a lot of the electric equipment is already housed underground," said McKinnon.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
How fast is winter warming? StormTeam 5 updates New England data following UN climate warning
Boston, MA1 day ago
Medford home owned by son of Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren destroyed by raging blaze
Medford, MA8 hours ago
The official start of spring is today. Here's what to expect this season
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mass. weather: Fire danger in Cape Cod Monday, rain expected Thursday
Nantucket, MA1 day ago
Popular Discount Retail Chain Larger Than a Football Field is Coming to New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Hooksett, NH6 hours ago
Home of Elizabeth Warren's son destroyed in fire
Medford, MA11 hours ago
Berkshire County cleaning up after powerful winter storm
Pittsfield, MA6 days ago
Legal Sea Foods reopens Mass. location with massive patio space, renovated dining rooms
Boston, MA1 day ago
Mass. property tax foreclosure laws harmful, inequitable
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts Marijuana Company Becomes First to Make 4/20 a Paid Holiday
Framingham, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts sees dramatic uptick in white nationalist and neo-nazi incidents
Boston, MA18 hours ago
Why are there no agricultural voke tech schools in Central Mass.? Cost biggest factor
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cape Cod shop sells $1 million scratch ticket
Saugus, MA13 hours ago
Kelly’s Roast Beef opening new location in Massachusetts
Dedham, MA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy