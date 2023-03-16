Open in App
Westerly, RI
WPRI 12 News

Officials tight-lipped amid investigation into Westerly school employee

By Adriana Rozas RiveraShiina LoSciuto,

5 days ago

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials at a school committee meeting in Westerly refused to comment on an ongoing investigation into ‘concerning behavior’ between a high school employee and a student.

The investigation follows a letter sent from the district to parents earlier in the week, where Garceau said school officials, police, and the R.I. Attorney General’s office are investigating the allegations regarding the employee and a female student.

“Administration was made aware of concerning behavior involving a male Westerly High School staff member…directed at a female WHS student,” the letter said.

12 News had a crew at the meeting, where they asked Superintendent Mark Garceau if he could clarify if the individual is still employed at the school district or not.

“No,” Garceau said, declining to comment. Officials also declined to say what position the employee holds.

BACKGROUND: Police investigating ‘concerning behavior’ between Westerly school employee, student

The employee involved has not been on campus since Friday when the concerns were brought forward, according to Garceau.

The investigation was not on Wednesday night’s meeting agenda and it was not brought up in open session.

Vice Chair Giuseppe Gencarelli also declined to comment after pressed multiple times for answers.

“No comment, I’m sorry,” Gencarelli said.

In the letter, school officials assured parents the matter has the district’s full attention. Officials also declined to comment on when parents can expect more information regarding the incident.

