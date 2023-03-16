Open in App
Youngstown, OH
Local women celebrate with dance, music, food

By Desirae Gostlin,

5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown YWCA hosted its International Women’s Day celebration on Wednesday.

Nearly a dozen performers took to the stage, sharing cultural dances, music and poetry. Those performances originated in countries like Ireland, Iran, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam and Argentina.

Food options ranged from Greek grape leaves to Pad Thai to pierogis.

“We’re trying to bring an awareness and education about culture and diversity,” said YWCA chief operating officer Varada Bhide. “We’re just showcasing the amazing talent we have in our Mahoning Valley.”

This was the YWCA’s fifth year hosting a celebration for International Women’s Day.

