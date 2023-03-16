Open in App
Chargers agree to terms with Morgan Fox, release Matt Feiler

5 days ago

Defensive lineman Morgan Fox agreed to terms on Wednesday to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fox’s agent, David Canter, posted on social media about Fox’s deal.

Fox started 13 games last season, including the playoffs, and finished second on the team in sacks with a career-high 6 1/2.

Fox is the third Chargers unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the team, joining offensive lineman Trey Pipkins and backup quarterback Easton Stick.

One player who won’t be returning is Matt Feiler, who was released after two years as the starting left guard.

Feiler, who had 34 starts the last two seasons, had one year remaining on a contract he signed in 2021. The release opens up $6.5 million in salary cap space.

Los Angeles is expected to move Jamaree Salyer into Feiler’s spot. Salyer was projected to be a guard when he was drafted in the sixth round last year, but started 15 games at left tackle after Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending biceps injury in a Week 3 game against Jacksonville.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

