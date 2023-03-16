Suns Forward Torrey Craig Hits the Dentist After Losing Tooth

Torrey Craig loses tooth after huge collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Phoenix Suns took on the Milwaukee Bucks

Basketball is a rough sport, and Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig knows that all too well now.

In the Suns' most recent game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Craig learned that lesson the hard way when he lost his tooth after Giannis Antetokounmpo rammed into him at full speed.

Craig spat out his tooth and picked it up off the court as the Suns called a timeout to make sure Craig was ok immediately after.

He was already playing this game with a sore foot so Craig was dealing with some pain.

“Well, he played the game with a sore foot,” Monty Williams said. “His heel was sore and then when I put him back in in the second half, he was just too sore and that’s how he got the foul on (Brook) Lopez. I’m not quite sure if he lost a tooth or not. I did not get an official update on that, but again, he gets cracked right in the mouth. I talk to the officials all the time, like ‘how do I tell my guys to guard that?’ We have a right to defend and it’s hard when you get to a spot and guy runs into you, I don’t know what else to tell our guys.”

Craig ultimately stayed in the game following his collision with Antetokounmpo.

This morning Craig posted a picture of himself at the dentist on his Instagram story being checked out.

Despite still dealing with heel soreness, Craig is expected to play on Thursday night against the Orlando Magic.