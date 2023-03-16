March Madness 2023: 98 former California standouts playing in NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is underway and California is well represented on teams across all four regions of the bracket.

From former Camarillo standout Jaime Jaquez Jr. to former Taft standout Kihei Clark, here's a look at 98 former California standouts playing in March Madness.

FORMER CALIFORNIA STANDOUTS IN NCAA TOURNAMENT

SOUTH REGION—

Alabama:

Nimari Burnett, Prolific Prep

Burnett spent his final high school season at Prolific Prep and averaged 26 points per game. He spent his freshman season at Texas Tech before transferring to Alabama. Burnett has appeared in 23 games for the Crimson Tide, starting nine times.

Arizona:

Kylan Boswell, Corona Centennial

Boswell played two seasons at Corona Centennial before heading to Compass Prep in Arizona as a junior. He enrolled at Arizona a year early and is averaging five points per game as a freshman.

Baylor:

Austin Sacks, Oakwood

Sacks averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds per game as a senior at Oakwood in North Hollywood. He spent one season at Santa Clara and is now in his second season at Baylor.

Creighton:

Ben Shtolzberg, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Shtolzberg averaged 17 points per game as a senior at Notre Dame. He’s played in 16 games as a freshman for Creighton.

Maryland:

Ian Martinez, JSerra Catholic

Martinez averaged 24 points per game during his final season at JSerra and was named to the All-CIF Southern Section team. He spent his freshman season at Utah and has played in 33 games now in his second season at Maryland.

NC State:

Isaiah Miranda, Southern California Academy

Miranda spent his postgraduate season at Southern California Academy before reclassifying to the class of 2022 and enrolling at North Carolina State this past semester.

Princeton:

Ryan Langborg, La Jolla Country Day

Langborg won a CIF Division 3 state title as a senior for the Torreys. He’s averaging 12 points per game as a senior for the Tigers.

San Diego State:

Keshad Johnson, San Leandro

Johnson was named Foothill League Player of the Year after averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior at San Leandro. He’s started every game for the Aztecs for the second straight season and is averaging eight points and five rebounds per game.

Adam Seiko, Sierra Canyon

Seiko averaged 10 points and three rebounds per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon. He has played in 144 games during his six seasons at San Diego State. He’s shooting 47 percent from three-point range this year.

Jared Barnett, Westchester

Barnett is a fourth-year walk-on for the Aztecs. He’s appeared in 34 games over his career.

Lamont Butler, Riverside Poly

Butler was a four-time All-Ivy League selection while at Riverside Poly. He’s averaging nine points per game this season and was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Demarshay Johnson Jr., Salesian College Prep

Johnson Jr. won 101 games during his high school career at Salesian. He used his redshirt season last year and has played seven games for the Aztecs in 2022-23.

Darrion Trammell, St. Ignatius

After graduating from St. Ignatius, Trammell spent one season at City College of San Francisco. He then played two seasons at Seattle University, scoring over 1,000 points. He’s averaging 10 points and three assists per game in his first year with the Aztecs.

Cade Alger, Ripon Christian

Alger averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds per game as a senior at Ripon Christian. He then spent a redshirt season at Seattle before transferring to San Diego State.

Matt Bradley, San Bernardino

Bradley was a prolific scorer during his three seasons at San Bernardino, once scoring 72 points in a game. He spent his senior in Utah at Wasatch Academy. He spent his first three seasons at Cal and has been as San Diego State each of the last two seasons. Bradley has averaged double digit scoring in all five collegiate seasons.

Miles Byrd, Lincoln (Stockton)

Byrd averaged 17 points per game as a senior for Lincoln and was a top 100 recruit in the country. He’s played in four games as a freshman for the Aztecs.

Tyler Broughton and Triston Broughton, Tesoro

The Broughton’s are junior walk-ons for the Aztecs. They’ve combined to play in 10 games this season.

Southeastern Missouri State:

David Idada, Golden State Prep

Idada spent time at Golden State Prep before returning to play professionally in the Netherlands prior to enrolling at SEMO.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi:

Ross Williams, Bishop O’Dowd

Williams won two league titles with the Dragons before heading to Menlo College. After two seasons at Menlo, he played two seasons at Colorado Christian. He’s played in 33 games for Corpus Christi this season while averaging 10 points per game.

UC Santa Barbara:

Koat Keat Tong, Crean Lutheran

Keat Tong was the CIF Division 2A Player of the Year as a senior for Crean Lutheran. He’s played in 22 games as a freshman for the Gauchos.

Andre Kelly, Lincoln (Stockton)

Kelly played in 113 games at Cal before transferring to Santa Barbara. He’s averaging 10 points and seven rebounds per game.

Cole Anderson, Clovis West

Anderson set the Clovis West scoring record while in high school. He’s played in 34 games as a true freshman while averaging seven points per game.

Miles Norris, Mater Dei Catholic/Helix

Norris played his first two high school seasons at Mater Dei Catholic before playing his junior season at Helix. He won a CIF State Division 4 state title with Helix before spending his senior year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. He played one season at Oregon, one season at City College of San Francisco and is now in his third year at UC Santa Barbara. Norris has started all 34 games for the Gauchos this season while averaging 14 points and six rebounds per game.

Evans Kipruto, Renaissance Academy

Kipruto played at Renaissance Academy in Pasadena before heading to Barton Community College. He’s played in 18 games for the Gauchos this season.

Ariel Blend, Golden State Prep

Blend spent his postgraduate season at Golden State Prep. He’s played in two games this year as a sophomore.

Gage Gomez, Arroyo Grande

Gomez averaged 22 points per game as a senior at Arroyo Grande. He’s played in 22 games over his three years for the Gauchos.

Henry Hartwell, Carlsbad/El Camino

Hartwell played two seasons at Carlsbad and two seasons at El Camino. He’s in his second year as a walk-on for the Gauchos.

Max Sheldon, San Marcos (Santa Barbara)

Sheldon is a sophomore walk-on for UC Santa Barbara.

Virginia:

Kihei Clark, Buckley School/Taft

Clark played his freshman season at The Buckley School before spending his final three seasons at Taft. He won a national championship as a freshman for the Cavaliers in 2018-19 and has played in 160 games.

EAST REGION—

Duke:

Jacob Grandison, Berkeley

After graduating from Berkeley, Grandison spent a postgraduate season at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. He played two seasons at Holy Cross, three seasons at Illinois and has played in 34 games this season at Duke.

Spencer Hubbard, Harvard-Westlake

Hubbard in a junior walk-on for the Blue Devils. He’s appeared in six games over three seasons.

Louisiana:

Jordan Brown, Woodcreek/Prolific Prep

Brown played three seasons at Woodcreek and one season at Prolific Prep and was then named a McDonald’s All-American. He played one season at Nevada, two seasons at Arizona and is in year two at Louisiana. Brown is averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game.

Michigan State:

Jaxon Kohler, Southern California Academy

Kohler finished up his high school career at Southern California Academy. He’s played in all 31 games for the Spartans as a true freshman.

Montana State:

Darius Brown II, Pasadena

Brown II averaged 15 points per game as a senior at Pasadena. He played 96 games over four seasons at Cal State Northridge before transferring to Montana State. He’s started 32 games for the Bobcats and has averaged nine points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

Jed Miller, Agoura/Southern California Academy

Miller played four seasons at Agoura before spending last season at Southern California Academy. He’s played in 14 games this season as a true freshman.

Tennessee:

Jahmai Mashack, Etiwanda

Mashack finished up his high school career by winning the Southern California Open Division title. He’s played in 60 games over his first two seasons with the Volunteers.

Texas Southern:

Shaqir O’Neal, Crossroads

O’Neal played his first three seasons at Crossroads in Santa Monica before transferring to Georgia for his senior year. He’s played in 20 games for the Tigers this season.

USC:

Malik Thomas, Damien

Thomas was named Gatorade’s California Player of the Year after his senior year at Damien. He’s played in 35 games over his first two seasons with the Trojans.

Reese Dixon-Waters, St. Bernard

Dixon-Waters averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior at St. Bernard. He’s averaging 10 points per game in year three at USC.

Vincent Iwuchukwu, Southern California Academy

Iwuchukwu completed his high school career at Southern California Academy and was named to the Jordan Brand Classic. He’s played in 14 games and started five games as a freshman.

Oziyah Sellers, Modesto Christian/Southern California Academy

Sellers played at Modesto Christian before finishing up at Southern California Academy. He’s played in 25 games this season for the Trojans.

Boogie Ellis, Mission Bay

Ellis captured a San Diego Section Open Division title at Mission Bay as well as San Diego Section Player of the Year honors. He played in 55 games at Memphis over his first two seasons. He’s averaging 18 points per game this season in his second season at USC.

Zach Brooker, Sierra Canyon

Brooker is in his second season as a walk-on for the Trojans.

Tre White, Prolific Prep

White averaged 18 points per game last year as a senior for Prolific Prep. He’s started 28 games this season while averaging nine points and five rebounds per game.

Joshua Morgan, Pleasant Grove/Sheldon

Morgan played at Pleasant Grove before finishing his high school career at Sheldon. He spent his freshman season at Long Beach State before transferring to USC. In his third season with the Trojans, he’s started in 27 games while averaging seven points per game.

Harrison Hornery, Mater Dei

Hornery averaged 19 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior at Mater Dei. He’s played in 35 games over two seasons for the Trojans.

Kijani Wright, Windward/Sierra Canyon

Wright played his first three seasons at Windward before finishing at Sierra Canyon last year. He’s played in 28 games as a freshman.

Vermont:

Finn Sullivan, Torrey Pines

Sullivan was a First team All-San Diego Section selection as a senior for the Falcons. He played three seasons at the University of San Diego before transferring to Vermont. He was named America East Player of the Year after averaging 16 points per game in league play.

Jorge Ochoa, Orange Lutheran/Veritas Academy

Ochoa played at both Orange Lutheran and Veritas Academy in Southern California. He’s played in 10 games as a freshman for the Catamounts.

MIDWEST REGION—

Colgate:

Pearson Parker, Santa Margarita

Parker was an All-Trinity League selection as a senior for the Eagles. He spent a postgraduate season at Phillips Exeter Academy and in his final season at Colgate.

Houston:

Cedric Lath, Balboa School

Lath spent his final high school season at Balboa School in Northern San Diego County. He enrolled at Houston during the semester break and is redshirting.

Indiana:

Shaan Burke, Vista

Burke is in his second season as a walk-on for the Hoosiers.

Miami:

Thomas Oosterbroek, Brentwood

Oosterbroek averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds as a senior at Brentwood. He’s played in four games as a walk-on for the Hurricanes.

Mississippi State:

Tyler Brumfield, Viewpoint

Brumfield began his high school career at Viewpoint before heading to Montverde for his final season. He’s played in five games for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons.

Pittsburgh:

Dior Johnson, Southern California Academy

Johnson spent time at nine different high schools including California schools Fairfax, Mayfair, Corona Centennial, Prolific Prep and Southern California Academy. He has not played this season after being charged with two misdemeanors in December. He has been reinstated to the team.

Xavier:

Souley Boum, Oakland Tech

Boum was named Oakland Athletic League Player of the Year three times in high school. He began his collegiate career at San Francisco for one season. He then spent three seasons at UTEP before playing his final year at Xavier. He was a First-team All-Big East selection this season.

WEST REGION—

Kansas:

Charlie McCarthy, Shadow Hills

McCarthy is in his second season as a walk-on for the Jayhawks.

Dillon Wilhite, Cathedral Catholic

Wilhite joined the Jayhawks as a walk-on prior to the 2021-22 season. He’s played in five games this season.

UCLA:

Jaylen Clark, Corona Centennia/Etiwanda

Clark played three seasons at Corona Centennial and one season at Etiwanda. He averaged 13 points per game for UCLA this season as a junior and was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Dylan Andrews, Windward

Windward played three seasons at Windward before spending his final season at Compass Prep in Arizona. He’s played in 33 games for the Bruins this season.

Adem Bona, Prolific Prep

Bona played his final two seasons at Prolific Prep in Napa and was chosen for both the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic. He’s started 31 games for the Bruins as a freshman, averaging eight points per game.

Amari Bailey, Sierra Canyon

Bailey played all four seasons at Sierra Canyon and was named to the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic following his senior year. He’s averaged 11 points per game as a freshman.

Logan Cremonesi, El Camino/Mater Dei

Cremonesi played his freshman season before playing his final three years at Mater Dei in Santa Ana. He’s in his third season as a walk-on for the Bruins.

Evan Manjikian, Crescenta Valley/Sierra Canyon

Manjikian played two seasons at Crescenta Valley and two seasons at Sierra Canyon. He’s a freshman walk-on for the Bruins.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Camarillo

Jaquez Jr. averaged 32 points per game as a senior at Camarillo. He was named Pac-12 Player of the Year this season as a senior for the Bruins.

David Singleton, Bishop Montgomery

Singleton played all four high school seasons at Bishop Montgomery. He’s in his fifth season at UCLA and is averaging nine points per game while shooting 43 percent from three-point range.

Russell Stong, Crespi

Stong played three seasons at Crespi and is now in his fifth season as a walk-on for the Bruins.

Gonzaga:

Kellen Mitchell, Fairmont Prep

Mitchell played his final two seasons of high school at Fairmont Prep in Anaheim before joining the Zags as a walk-on this season.

Colby Brooks, Loyola

Brooks was an All-Mission League selection after averaging 16 points per game as a senior for the Cubs. He’s in his third season at Gonzaga.

Abe Eagle, Chaminade

Eagle averaged 12 points per game as a senior at Chaminade and is in his third season as a walk-on for the Zags.

Dominick Harris, Pacifica Christian/Rancho Christian

Harris played his first two seasons at Pacifica Christian and his final two seasons at Rancho Christian. He played in 25 games as a true freshman for Gonzaga and missed last season with an injury.

UConn:

Joey Calcaterra, Marin Catholic

Calcaterra averaged 30 points per game as a senior and was named North Bay Player of the Year. He spent five seasons at the University of San Diego before transferring to UConn this year for his final season of eligibility.

St. Mary’s:

Logan Johnson, St. Francis (Mountain View)

Johnson averaged 22 points as a senior at St. Francis and spent his freshman season of college at Cincinnati. He’s now in his fourth season with the Gaels and led the team with 15 points per game this season.

Cade Bennett, Campolindo

Bennett is in year one as a walk-on, playing for his dad, St. Mary’s head coach Randy Bennett.

Chris Howell, Torrey Pines

Howell helped the Falcons go 30-1 while being named San Diego Section Player of the Year as a senior. He redshirted as a freshman and has played in 26 games for the Gaels this year.

Aidan Mahaney, Campolindo

Photo by Dennis Lee

Mahaney averaged 17 points per game as a senior at Campolindo and is averaging 15 points per game as a freshman for the Gaels while shooting 41 percent from three-point range.

Kevin Gad, Livermore

Gad is a freshman walk-on for the Gaels.

Mason Forbes, Folsom

Forbes started for Folsom each of his final three high school seasons. He spent four seasons playing at Harvard and is spending his graduate transfer season at St. Mary’s.

Luke Barrett, Piedmont

Barrett averaged 17 points per game as a senior at Piedmont. He’s played in 26 games this season in his third year with the Gaels.

TCU:

Cole Despie, Bellarmine College Prep

Despie is a sophomore walk-on for the Horned Frogs.

Northwestern:

Tydus Verhoeven, Manteca

Verhoeven averaged 17 points and 13 rebounds per game as a senior at Manteca. He played one season at Duquesne, four seasons at UTEP and is in his first season at Northwestern. He’s played in 32 games this season, starting nine times for the Wildcats.

Arkansas:

Cade Arbogast, De La Salle

Arbogast was an All-East Bay Athletic League selection as a senior for the Spartans. He played one season at Lane Community College in Oregon and one season at the University of Oregon before transferring to Arkansas. He earned a scholarship with the Razorbacks last season.

Illinois:

Coleman Hawkins, Antelope/Prolific Prep

Hawkins played two seasons at Antelope and two seasons at Prolific Prep. He’s averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game to the Illini this season while starting all 32 games.

Boise State:

Chibuzo Agbo, St. Augustine

Agbo averaged 22 points per game as a senior while being named to the All-San Diego Section First team. He played two seasons at Texas Tech and is averaging 12 points per game in his first year with the Broncos.

Vince Barringer, St. Francis (Mountain View)

Barringer is a freshman walk-on for the Broncos.

Arizona State:

Cade Ronzone, Bishop O’Dowd

Ronzone is a junior walk-on for the Sun Devils.

Warren Washington, Mission Hills

After graduating from Mission Hills, Washington spent his freshman season at Oregon State. He then transferred to Nevada, spending three seasons with the Wolfpack. He’s started 31 games this season for Arizona State, averaging nine points and seven rebounds per game.

Austin Ronzone, Bishop O’Dowd

Ronzone is a junior walk-on for the Sun Devils.

Nevada:

Darrion Williams, Capital Christian

Williams played his first two high school seasons at Capital Christian in Sacramento before finishing up in Las Vegas. He’s started 29 games for Nevada as a freshman, averaging eight points per game.

Tyler Powell, Ribet Academy

Powell was named the CIF Division 2-A Player of the Year as a senior. He spent last season at Seton Hall before transferring to Nevada.

Jarod Lucas, Los Altos

Lucas scored 3,356 points in high school, third most in California history. He played three seasons at Oregon State before transferring to Nevada this year. He leads the team with 17 points per game.

Snookey Wigington, Ribet Academy

After finising at Ribet, Wigington played a postgrad year at IMG Academy. He’s played in three games as a freshman for Nevada.

Nick Davidson, Mater Dei

Davidson averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game as a senior for the Monarchs. He’s played in 32 games this season as a redshirt freshman for Nevada.

John Flannigan, De La Salle

Flannigan has played in four games as a freshman walk-on.

Grand Canyon:

Chance McMillian, St. Patrick-St. Vincent/Jesse Bethel/Golden State Prep

McMilliam played his first three season at St. Patrick-St. Vincent before spending his senior season at Jesse Bethel. He played a postgrad year at Golden State Prep. He’s averaging 11 points per game as a junior for the Lopes.

Howard:

Talin Lewis, Oaks Christian

After high school, Lewis spent two seasons at USC while also competing in track and field. He then played last season at Corban University. He’s in his first season at Howard.

Freedom Rhames, Brentwood

Rhames spent a year at Brewster Academy after leaving Brentwood. He’s appeared in 17 games for the Bison as a true freshman.