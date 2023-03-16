Oscars 2023: Indian producer Guneet Monga played off stage in viral moment

If you thought Jimmy Kimmel's cringeworthy joke with Malala Yousafzai was the most awkward moment at the Oscars , then you'd be wrong.

There was another incident at the movie industry's night of nights that was even more painful to watch - but it went almost unnoticed at the time.

The moment happened when Indian producer Guneet Monga and documentary maker Kartiki Gonsalves won an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film for their Tamil-language short The Elephant Whisperers.

While Gonsalves was able to speak for 43 seconds, Monga was rushed off stage by the 'play-off music' before she had a chance to read her own speech.

However, a pair of white British filmmakers were each allowed to speak when they received a different award immediately after - an apparent double-standard that has sparked outrage across social media.

Footage of the moment has gone viral on TikTok, with many users expressing outrage that Monga was played off for reaching the time limit, when there was clearly still enough time for two of her white peers to speak.

It was a particularly unedifying moment for Monga, who was left standing awkwardly in front of the microphone which had been cut before she could say a word.

She instead triumphantly lifted up her award to applause from the crowd, before leaving the stage alongside Gonsalves.

The next award given out was for Best Animated Short Film, which was won by two Brits, Matthew Freud and Charlie Mackesy, for their short The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

Freud spoke for about 42 seconds - but when Mackesy stepped forward to give his speech, he was not cut off by the music like Monga was.

Instead, he was given the opportunity to give his full thanks to the audience rather than being timed out.

'What's the difference? This was back to back. Why was the Indian woman silenced while the white British man gets to say what he wants to say?' a TikTok user asked .

Fortunately, Monga did have the opportunity to speak to the press after the awards.

Smiling proudly over her achievement, she shared the speech she would have given on stage had she not been cut off.

'Tonight is historic. This is the first Oscar for any Indian production and two women here won this,' she said as she proudly lifted her award.

'One point four billion Indians - this is for you.'