Open in App
Columbus, GA
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating two-vehicle crash on Lee Street and 28th Avenue

By Simone Gibson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9O7t_0lKVE5sh00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to CPD, the crash occurred at the intersection of Lee Street and 28th Avenue.

At this time, there is no word of any possible injuries resulting from the accident.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share information as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, GA newsLocal Columbus, GA
Columbus Police arrest two men in Piggly Wiggly robbery
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Columbus police search for missing teenager last seen Friday morning
Columbus, GA2 hours ago
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eufaula pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle
Eufaula, AL1 day ago
RECAP: Violent weekend across the Fountain City
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Eufaula man dead after hit by vehicle on South Eufaula Ave.
Eufaula, AL1 day ago
1 man injured in shooting on Fountain Court in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Man shot during armed robbery in LaGrange, suspect arrested
Lagrange, GA1 day ago
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Crash near Cypress Cove claims the life of Eufaula resident
Eufaula, AL1 day ago
STILL MISSING: Families from across Georgia gather to remember their missing loved ones
Columbus, GA16 hours ago
CPD investigating shooting on Wedgefield Court; one injured
Columbus, GA3 days ago
2 Georgia men arrested for robbing Piggly Wiggly
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Wheelchair-bound AutoZone stabbing victim describes vicious attack in what the DA says was racially motivated crime
Columbus, GA1 hour ago
CPD investigating vehicle crash involving pedestrian on JR Allen
Columbus, GA5 days ago
Columbus woman Erin Collier missing for five years, search continues
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Coroner provides update on remains found on 5th Avenue in Columbus
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Man facing Attempted Murder allegations after one injured in Opelika shooting
Opelika, AL2 days ago
Columbus police search for Vape City burglary suspects
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Rough plane landing at Columbus airport causes halt on commercial flights
Columbus, GA23 hours ago
Man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 shot in Auburn
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Columbus man charged in jailhouse murder and what police say was a racially motivated attack turns down plea deal
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Opelika Man arrested for attempted murder
Opelika, AL2 days ago
Phenix City police investigate Tuesday night shooting near Summerville Road
Phenix City, AL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy