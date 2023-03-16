Columbus Police investigating two-vehicle crash on Lee Street and 28th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

According to CPD, the crash occurred at the intersection of Lee Street and 28th Avenue.

At this time, there is no word of any possible injuries resulting from the accident.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share information as more details become available.

