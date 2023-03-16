Lakers News: Unpacking LA's Unreal 75-Point First Half In New Orleans

Can LA do it again tonight in Houston?

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers secured a critical 123-108 blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans, who had entered the evening with an identical 33-35 record, but departed it at 33-36, while LA improved to a game shy of a .500 record at 34-35.

LA almost let go of the rope thanks to some dicey scoring droughts in the second half, but the team survived long enough to achieve the double-digit blowout, largely on the merits of a dominant first half. The Lakers scored a team-record 75 points through the contest's initial two frames, with 45 of those points coming off 15 triple makes. The Pelicans, by contrast, sputtered to a 40-point first half.

Guards D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley, plus reserve combo forward Rui Hachimura, were a big part of that first-half three-point shooting attack. Beasley shot 7-of-10 from deep (and 7-of-10 from the floor) to score 21 points off three in the first two frames, Russell went 3-of-7 from long range (5-of-10 overall),and Hachimura shot 2-of-2 from deep to keep the good times rolling in the second quarter.

Russell spoke with reporters after the game about the record-setting half.

"I think we just came with that energy [in the opening half]," Russell reflected. "We've been wanting Beas to get hot like that for a while."

Another reason behind the Lakers' early dominance? Star center Anthony Davis, who set the tone by scoring the game's first eight points and protecting the paint from the Pellies.

"AD is a monster," Russell enthused. "He continues to dominate the games, defensively or offensively. Tonight he did a little bit of both, so he continues to help our team. Our supporting cast was amazing as well. I think that's what got us over the hump."

In his last three games (i.e. since he's returned from his right ankle sprain), Russell is averaging 26 points on 55% shooting fro the field and 50% shooting from deep, along with 6.7 dimes.

Tonight, Los Angeles will attempt to replicate that success without Anthony Davis against a far inferior opponent, the Houston Rockets. Here's hoping Russell and Beasley remain steady from distance.

