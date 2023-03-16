Lightning, Wildcats prepare for section final showdown

Both teams survive semifinal nail-biters

The playoff basketball axiom of “survive and advance” rang true for Eastview and Eagan as both made it through heart-stopping finishes in the Class 4A, Section 3 boys semifinals.

The Lightning and Wildcats will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Eastview High School and will play Thursday to determine which one will go to the state tournament. The winner will be one of two South Suburban Conference teams to qualify for next week’s state Class 4A tournament. Lakeville North and Lakeville South play for the Section 1 championship at 8 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester.

Eastview (21-7), a 42-41 winner over Rosemount in the section semifinals March 10, is favored in the Section 3 final and has home court. But there’s enough in the Lightning’s and Wildcats’ history to suggest a close game is possible. Eastview won both of its regular-season games against Eagan, but the first on Jan. 5 went to overtime before the Lightning prevailed 61-55.

Eagan (16-12) is assured of its first winning season since 2012-13. The Wildcats also will play in a section championship game for the first time in seven years. They lost their last four games of the regular season but defeated Apple Valley 56-42 and Bloomington Jefferson 64-61 in overtime in the Section 3 playoffs.

The Wildcats had to deal with Bloomington Jefferson star Daniel Freitag, the No. 1-ranked recruit in Minnesota in the class of 2024, in their section semifinal. Freitag came into the game averaging 28.5 points.

Eagan coach Kevin McKenzie said he told his players they would win if they held Freitag below 25 points. He was at 24 before making two free throws in the final seconds to send the game to overtime and eventually finished with 30. The Wildcats still got it done with a balanced scoring effort between Austin Carruthers (21 points), Max Buslee (13), Emmanuel Schmitter (11) and Oscar Khazon (nine).

McKenzie said he would have liked to have Schmitter guarding Freitag full-time, but an ankle injury he suffered during the previous section game against Apple Valley prevented that. Schmitter still played but was less than 100 percent physically, so several Eagan players took turns guarding Freitag.

Schmitter “has a special ability to stay in front of good guards,” McKenzie said. “Fortunately we had other guys who did a good job, and we could use E-Man in situations when we really needed him to guard Freitag.”

McKenzie said the Wildcats’ challenge against Eastview will be to keep the Lightning from playing at the fast pace they prefer. Eastview scored 52 points in the first half of an 88-54 victory over Eagan on Feb. 7.

“They’re very athletic and want to play fast,” McKenzie said. “We have to make them work for their points and not give them easy baskets in transition.”

Senior Chet Kloss scored at the buzzer in to give Eastview the section semifinal victory over Rosemount. The 6-foot-6 forward is one of six Lightning players averaging at least nine points a game, but his contributions generally are more about rebounding, defense and leadership.

“Making that shot was really exciting for him,” Eastview coach Paul Goetz said. “People who know basketball know what Chet does for our team, and it’s not always the things that draw a lot of attention. He’s a glue guy. He’s going to play college basketball at Concordia St. Paul because they know he does things that help a team win.”

Rosemount finished 11-17 but gave fifth-ranked and defending section champion Eastview three difficult games this season. All were decided by six points or fewer, with Eastview winning two of the three.

“They’re a tough matchup for us,” Goetz said. “Defensively, we have to give a lot of support and help against their two best players (Anish Ramlall and Carter Theisen). We like to get out and run, but they took the air out of the ball. They had some possessions that went over a minute.”

Ramlall scored a game-high 19 points, while senior forward Mario Adams led Eastview with 14.

Goetz described Eagan as a team that can do a lot of things well. “They move the ball around, they can play up-tempo and they have several guys who can shoot from three-point land,” he said. “And they play very hard. Teams that can do all that always have a chance in the playoffs.”