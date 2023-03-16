Mission accomplished: Willamette Wolverines come to 6A state tournament looking to prove themselves, leave having done just that

By Shane Hoffmann | Photos by Dan Brood

Most people that Willamette sophomore Brynn Smith interacted with in the moments leading up to her team’s quarterfinal matchup with No. 1 Jesuit at the 6A state tournament last week didn’t even know where her high school is located.

And they certainly didn’t see the No. 8 Wolverines, who started an all-sophomore lineup, giving the state’s top seed a scare.

Such was life for the Wolverines (of Eugene, by the way), who themselves were the top seed in 5A last season before losing their first tournament game and then bumping back up to 6A ahead of this season. They entered last week’s quarterfinals at the University of Portland's Chiles Center with a single platitude at the forefront of their minds: Prove themselves, above all else.

The early returns:

“I'm proud of us,” Smith said. “I think that we did what we wanted to. … We showed that we can hang with some top teams.”

Willamette left the tournament 2-1, good for a fourth-place finish. It began with that Jesuit matchup. The Wolverines dropped the regular-season meeting with the Crusaders, 68-38, yet both the players and their coach, Danielle McBride, believed they could keep it close and vocalized as much in the days leading up to the game.

The inkling was correct.

The Wolverines took an early lead and held on throughout. It took a game-winning 3-pointer from Jesuit senior Emma Sixta to finally put them down at the buzzer.

“We've really improved over the season, just knowing what our strengths are and really trying to take advantage of those,” McBride said.

The moments that most caught the coach’s attention, however, came in the ensuing days. McBride wondered, if not worried, whether a competitive wire-to-wire outcome in the tournament’s first game could lead to a disastrous letdown in the following game(s). She wanted to avoid any modicum of a “defeated attitude.”

But her Wolverines, still hungry for respect after their near-upset, rallied two days later on Friday, downing the defending state champion Beaverton Beavers, 47-41. The following day, they pushed the pace on No. 10 West Salem en route to a 60-45 consolation bracket win.

“We talked all week about having to show that we belong,” Smith said.

For plenty of teams, consolation games mean little-to-nothing. But for these Wolverines, each game was valuable. Unlike the upperclassman-laden Beavers, Crusaders and Tualatin Timberwolves, virtually the team’s entire core will be back in 2023-24 and no doubt hunting a semifinal berth.

The sophomore pieces indicate as much is possible.

Smith was the team’s leading scorer this season (16.3 points per game) after being selected as a first-team 5A all-state pick as a freshman last season. In three tournament games this season, she notched 14 points per game. She’s a quick-release 3-point shooter and a rapidly improving slasher.

Point guard Victoria Nguyen showed real prowess running the Wolverines’ offense in the postseason. She averaged 10 points per game while using her quick crossover to penetrate defenses and create for others.

“She’s just like the heart of our team,” McBride said.

Maddy Warberg didn’t have her usual offensive output at Chiles, but she has proven she’s one of the state’s best 3-point shooters.

Harper Wagner, whom McBride called “a defensive terror,” also was integral to the team's run. While defense is her calling card, she’s developing her corner 3-pointer.

Rounding out the starting lineup was Isabella Harms, perhaps the breakthrough player of the postseason for the Wolverines. Harms, a transfer from Sheldon, was new to the group this season, but she grew up playing with them in middle school.

“I think sometimes she forgets that she can score one-on-one against anybody and go get a bucket,” McBride joked before the tournament.

Harms was more aggressive, especially against Jesuit, and was met with solid results. She averaged a team-high 16 points at the tournament. At 6-feet and with the ability to shoot, she’s a great representation of what this roster hopes to become.

The Wolverines boast great positional size, allowing them to switch pick-and-rolls in their man-to-man defense, while playing a five-out on offense, should they so choose.

So, while Willamette came up short against Jesuit, the Wolverines are back on the map in 6A. And amidst a group of teams that were pushed to March by outstanding underclassmen, Willamette has some of the state’s best.

“The future is exciting to me,” Smith said.