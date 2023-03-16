Open in App
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock School District Stocks the Rock the Wright Way

By Chris Counts,

5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock School District families took part in a food donation event Wednesday, dropping off goods the “Wright Way.”

It’s all part of the “Stock the Rock the Wright Way” campaign that encourages the school district to fill school pantries for families in need.

LRSD introduces reading program to help pandemic-related learning loss

A drive-thru was set up at Washington Elementary during the lunch hour, with visitors dropping off everything from breakfast cereal to shampoo.

LRSD Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright says the timing of this drive is critical since school will soon be out and the meals some students rely on won’t be available.

“We know many of our students and families depend upon us for meals, for breakfast and lunch, every day,” Wright said. “Since we’ll be out for an entire week, we thought we would do this the week before spring break.”

Little Rock School District starts “Project Adam” drill for cardiac-safe school

Donated items will be divided up to schools across the district and sent home with students for the upcoming spring break.

