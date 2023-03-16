Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
ChargerReport

Chargers News: Fans React To Derwin James' Interesting Tweet Teasing More LA Moves

By Noel Sanchez,

5 days ago

James took to social media amidst Chargers free agency to hint at more additions to come.

The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a hot start in free agency as they look to round out their roster and get rid of any players they believe are taking up too much cap space coming into this year. Key moves have been highlighted by the addition of an experienced linebacker in Eric Kendricks and the re-signings of Trey Pipkins and Morgan Fox.

While other teams around the league have been a lot more active in the market this offseason, they also have had a lot more money to play around with. The Chargers had to get super creative just to give themselves a shot at adding new faces to their team and anybody they bring in has to be on a budgeted deal.

However, it seems as though Los Angeles may have a few more tricks up their sleeves in these next few weeks as Derwin James hopped on Twitter and provided the NFL world with a tweet to decipher the exact meaning.

His tweet could be interpreted as a reaction to all of the moves the Chargers have already made or it could be eluding to their front office still being very active in the mart and James himself may have heard something.

However, James clearly has nothing to worry about when it comes to spot on the team. He was named to play in the Pro Bowl this past season and recorded 115 tackles with 14 starts for LA in his most productive year yet. At 26-years-old, he is viewed as one of the promising safety's in the league.

Many Bolts fans replied to James directly under his own tweet.

