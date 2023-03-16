Open in App
Erie, PA
See more from this location?
YourErie

‘Bad behavior breeds bad behavior’ Sullivan’s staff speaks on viral video

By Matt Mathias,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041acm_0lKV6v0900

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The son of a famous National Hockey League (NHL) player is in hot water. Carson Briere, Danny Briere’s son is allegedly seen on security footage pushing a handicapped person’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs at an Erie bar.

The security manager who removed Carson Briere from Sullivan’s Irish Pub has spoken out to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com.

Staff of Sullivan’s Irish Pub said that they have zero tolerance for behavior like this at their bar.

The security manager at Sullivan’s Irish Pub said two Mercyhurst University athletes, Carson Briere of the men’s hockey team and Patrick Carozzi of the men’s lacrosse team, are seen in the video below pushing a disabled person’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs at the bar Saturday night.

“I grabbed him on the shoulders and said, ‘I’ve got video of you tossing a wheelchair down the steps, like it’s time to go,'” said Nate Sanders, security manager at Sullivan’s.

Mercyhurst student-athlete goes viral after pushing wheelchair down a flight of stairs

The restrooms at Sullivan’s are on the lower level. There’s no elevator at the bar, so security has to physically carry anyone who is unable to walk down the stairs.

“Unfortunately, the building was built in 1905 and we’re pre-ADA, so our bathrooms are downstairs at the moment. So, we do what we can to accommodate anybody with any type of disability,” Sanders explained.

That’s why the victim’s wheelchair was at the top of the steps.

The security manager at Sullivan’s Irish Pub said that he was helping the handicapped individual go into the bathroom downstairs when he heard a ruckus.

Mercyhurst investigating ‘disturbing video’ involving student-athlete

“We heard something that sounded like somebody falling down the steps. We went out and checked, didn’t see any sign of anybody falling, but when it was time to bring her back up the stairs, we found her chair at the bottom of the steps,” Sanders recalled.

That’s when he checked the security footage and saw who was responsible.

But the damage had already been done, the victim now needs a new wheelchair.

“One of the arm rests were cracked, the brake lever was bent, as well as one of the push handles was bent,” Sanders explained.

Downtown Erie turns into a sea of green for Saint Patrick’s Day parade

Carson Briere released a statement saying, “I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Mercyhurst University released a statement Wednesday saying that both athletes, along with a third, have been placed on suspension while an investigation is being conducted.

“I guess it comes down to bad behavior breeds bad behavior. So, without some type of accountability, it’s a vicious cycle of repetition,” Sanders lamented.

A Go Fund Me page has been created for the victim. They said that the victim wants to donate everything over the cost of her replacement to individuals like themselves in need of mobility.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Mercyhurst University student whose unattended wheelchair was pushed down stairs hopes incident can bring change
Erie, PA1 day ago
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Owner of wheelchair seen in viral video involving student athletes tells her story
Erie, PA4 days ago
Former Erie mayor making his return to Pennsylvania
Cleveland Heights, OH1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Student-athletes charged for pushing wheelchair down staircase at Erie bar
Erie, PA1 day ago
Messages of healing highlighted in one-woman show
Erie, PA19 hours ago
Women invited to Erie hiring event
Erie, PA2 hours ago
Casino janitor accused of intentionally throwing wallet in trash
Erie, PA6 hours ago
Founder of Erie tradition spanning four decades stepping down
Erie, PA2 days ago
David Belmondo continues cancer battle; GoFundMe started
Erie, PA4 days ago
THRILL AND AGONY: Otto-Eldred Boys Earn Exhilarating Victory While Terror Girls Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat
Eldred, PA2 days ago
Woman whose wheelchair was pushed down staircase in viral video: ‘We’re not treated with respect’
Erie, PA4 days ago
The Saintly Work of Dr. Gertrude Barber
Erie, PA4 days ago
West County Lions Club founding member honored with park bench
Lake City, PA30 minutes ago
Crawford Tech had brief lockdown Friday morning
Meadville, PA4 days ago
Rita’s to offer free Italian ice treats today, March 20
Erie, PA1 day ago
Legendary violinist taking Warner Theatre stage with Erie Philharmonic
Erie, PA12 hours ago
Fish fry dinners continue as Erie faithful balance Church traditions with the holiday
Erie, PA3 days ago
Clothing Giveaway Set for Saturday
Warren, PA3 days ago
Jamestown Man Charged with Panama Harassment
Panama, NY2 days ago
Readers Respond: Where's the Best Reuben In Erie?
Erie, PA5 days ago
Winter’s finale: Ski season ends at Mount Pleasant
Edinboro, PA1 day ago
Millcreek Mall celebrates the start of spring with arrival of the Easter Bunny
Erie, PA3 days ago
Chautauqua County deputies respond to baseball bat fight
Bemus Point, NY6 days ago
Joe Ianello announces run for Millcreek District Judge
Millcreek Township, PA2 days ago
Man assaults PSP trooper, gets arrested
Columbus, PA1 day ago
WATCH: Locals celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Erie
Erie, PA3 days ago
Erie Philharmonic makes a lot of “hoopla” with spring concert
Erie, PA3 days ago
Female Business Owners Celebrate Women's History Month
Erie, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy