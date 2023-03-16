Open in App
Houston, TX
HBCU Gameday

NCAA Tournament: Texas Southern falls to FDU

By SAM Quick,

5 days ago

Fairleigh Dickinson dominated Texas Southern in the 2023 NCAA Tournament in an 84-61 rout on Wednesday evening. The Knights had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 16-point lead and outscoring the Tigers 39-32 in the final 20 minutes.

Ansley Almonor scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way for Fairleigh Dickinson. As a whole, the Knights were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.2 points per possession on 50% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their evening. They drew 24 fouls on the defense, which led to 27 points on 87% shooting from the charity stripe.

John Walker III put up 22 points to lead Texas Southern. As a team, the Tigers shot 26-of-62 from the field and 1-of-17 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.87 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

Fairleigh Dickinson rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Merrimack. It advances in the NCAA Tournament to face Purdue, who is coming off a win of its own, on March 17. On the other side, Texas Southern’s loss ended the momentum it had from its recent SWAC championship win over Grambling State. It also ended a three-game winning streak for the school in the First Four . The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post NCAA Tournament: Texas Southern falls to FDU appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

