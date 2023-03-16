CPD investigating vehicle crash involving pedestrian on JR Allen

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) and other Columbus first responders are on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on JR Allen near the 2nd Avenue exit in Columbus, Georgia.

According to CPD, the pedestrian is in critical condition, and the police department is asking the public to take alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.

