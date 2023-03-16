Open in App
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Johnson sends 9 more footballers to college

By Joey Lamar,

5 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Johnson High School sent nine more high school football players off to college to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Six of the athletes will go to Gordon State College. The Highlanders are currently a club team, but expect to compete in the NAIA in the next couple of years. The Atom Smashers headed to Augusta are Jamori Taylor, E’Bine Griffin, Amarion Scott, Mi’Karee Stafford, Ronald Smith and Anthony Cooper.

Jayden Jones will stay local and play for Coach Aaron Kelton at Savannah State. David Petty will head west and suit up for Mercer University. Cameron Montgomery will remain in state at Reinhardt University.

“Mercer has always had my heart,” Petty said. ” My family went there. They had my major. Their football team offered me and they have a great football team. It was the only choice in my head.”

“It honestly feels amazing,” running back Amarion Scott said. “I’ve always dreamed of this day since I was able to learn about football and what I could go and do.”

“Yes, sir” Jayden Jones said when asked if talked with Savannah State head coach Aaron Kelton. “I sent him pictures of how I’m looking with my outfit on. He said, “You look good. Let’s go.”

“It means everything,” Montgomery said. “I love football. I fell in love with the sport when I was a freshman. I’ve been in love ever since.”

Back on Feb. 15, defensive back Michael Ellison signed with Reinhardt University.

Comments / 0

