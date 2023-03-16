Open in App
East Lansing, MI
March to Glory: Izzo makes record 25th straight tournament

By Audrey Dahlgren,

5 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Everyone always jokes about Tom Izzo being Mr. March but after the milestone he was able to accomplish on Selection Sunday this year, he truly is the master of this month.

For 25 straight years, he has made sure his Michigan State teams find a way to relish in the glory of the Big Dance, something no other coach in Division 1 hoops can say.

On Wednesday, we break down Izzo’s impressive accomplishment and so much more in our March to Glory special.

With their bid to the NCAA tourney, Izzo passed former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to become the first coach in NCAA history to reach 25 straight tournaments.

The Spartans gathered at the Breslin Center for a watch party on Sunday to see where they’d land, and once they knew they were in, that’s when the cake and signs came out to celebrate Izzo’s historic day.

The athletic staff also surprised Izzo with a video highlighting some of his most magical moments in March. It was narrated by CBS college basketball analyst Bill Raftery and it’s a milestone Izzo is very grateful for.

Here’s a look at what you can expect in this year’s March to Glory special:

  • A preview of MSU’s first opponent USC
  • A sit-down conversation with point guard A.J. Hoggard, who Tom Izzo has called a key for this year’s run
  • Malik Hall shares what it means to play in front of his dad, who is battling dementia
  • Joey Hauser talks about finally having the season he dreamed of wearing the Green and White

That’s just the beginning of what you will learn from our hour-long program that aired at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. You can watch the whole thing at the top of the page!

