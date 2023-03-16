Marysville police seize 5 untraceable ‘ghost’ guns after robbery

Marysville police seized five untraceable “ghost” guns and four more guns after a robbery on Tuesday, the Marysville Police Department said .

A group, including an adult and teenagers, was going out for a walk in Marysville on 88th Street Northeast near 61st Drive Northeast. A car they didn’t recognize drove up to them.

A man got out of the car and demanded they give him their belongings at gunpoint, police said.

The group handed over their belongings and the man drove away with two other suspects.

Officers later found the car at a Marysville home, with several men outside of it.

When officers approached, the men ran into the house. After about an hour of negotiations, all three men surrendered. One of them was arrested for robbery and assault.

Officers got a search warrant and discovered another crime that led to more charges against one of the men.

The man, a convicted felon, was found and arrested for eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and robbery.

Nine guns were taken from the home as evidence. Five of the guns were “ghost” guns, meaning they are unregulated, unserialized, and untraceable.



