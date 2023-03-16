Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Community invited to help with Dayton veteran’s birthday surprise

By Callie Cassick,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0lpS_0lKV2qjM00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Dayton veteran who spent his life giving back to others is turning 100 years old next month, and his family and friends are asking for the community’s help with a special birthday surprise.

Master Sergeant Richard Gard will be turning 100 on April 6, and his loved ones are asking the community to send him birthday cards. They are collecting the cards for the big reveal on his birthday.

You can mail a card to: M/Sgt Richard Gard, c/o 70 Pine Street, Franklin, OH 45005

Whitewater Park project moves forward in West Carrollton

Master Sergeant Richard Gard was born April 6, 1923 in the Ohio half of Union City, and his family settled in the Dayton area.

He met his future wife, Gladys, while roller skating in Dayton. Upon his completion of basic training, Gladys traveled to Louisiana where they were married prior to his deployment overseas. They will celebrate their 79th wedding anniversary in June.

Landing in Normandy on D-Day+3, Master Sergeant Gard participated in the breakout from the beachhead through France to Brest.

During the Battle of the Bulge, he was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action. In addition, he earned two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart, as well as decorations from Bastogne, Belgium and France.

Master Sergeant Gard was recalled to active duty for the Korean War in 1950. After the war, he earned an engineering degree from the University of Dayton.

Plans approved to create river district in West Carrollton

In addition to the cards, a birthday parade will be held for Master Sergeant Gard on April 6 at 5:30 p.m. starting on Pearhill Drive in West Carrollton.

The parade will feature Centerville VFW Post 9550, West Carrollton Police and Fire, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harold Schnell Elementary, West Carrolton Marching Band, plus a flyover from a 1943 PT-19A Cornell warplane by the Butler County Warbirds.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Registration opens for Dye Hard 5K in Springfield
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
New floors open at Dayton Children’s
Dayton, OH20 hours ago
Midwest Shooting Center to open in Beavercreek
Beavercreek, OH1 day ago
‘Our entire budget’: Cub Scouts holding sale after funding stolen
Franklin, OH22 hours ago
Notes for kids: Brighten a child’s day with The Foodbank
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
Vandalia, Butler Township partnering to honor veterans
Vandalia, OH1 day ago
Hoax shooter calls made at Miami Valley schools
Dayton, OH5 hours ago
For the First Time Ever, Das Rheingold is Coming to Dayton
Dayton, OH4 hours ago
Piqua restarts Veteran Banner Program
Piqua, OH2 days ago
Governor DeWine tours The Abilities Connection in Springfield
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Eat All The Pizza You Can Imagine at Dayton Pizza Fest
Dayton, OH4 hours ago
Happy birthday! Air Force Museum hosts first Museum Mile run
Dayton, OH1 day ago
‘Phantom Farm’: Miami Valley ghost hunters document experience on Amazon Prime
Richmond, IN12 hours ago
3 injured in Springfield propane tank explosion
Dayton, OH9 hours ago
Dayton Public Schools offering ‘Parenting Past the Pandemic’ workshop
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Vehicle crashes into pole, flips in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Shrimp Scampi from Franco the Foodie
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Man hospitalized after reported shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH12 hours ago
Greene County to receive free Narcan kiosks
Fairborn, OH2 days ago
Waterline construction to interrupt Englewood traffic
Englewood, OH1 day ago
Madison Twp. trustee sentenced: Charges
Madison Township, PA1 day ago
RTA asking for customer feedback, offering prizes
Dayton, OH6 hours ago
German Township home catches fire
Germantown, OH13 hours ago
Big ‘dill’: Mr. Pickles, oldest animal at zoo, is new dad
Houston, OH1 day ago
1 dead after reported hit-and-run on US-35
Dayton, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy