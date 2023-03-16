Lyons man accused of beating, strangling woman held against her will

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lyons man was arrested Wednesday, after police say he held a woman against her will for days.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, William Turner, 26, strangled and beat the female victim between March 12 and March 15, causing her to lose consciousness multiple times. Investigators say he broke her phone, did not let her leave the house, and threatened further violence if she tried to contact police or tell anyone about what was happening inside.

Police say Turner allowed the victim to leave the house for cigarettes Wednesday, at which point she was able to file a police report.

Turner was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault, strangulation, criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, and criminal mischief.

