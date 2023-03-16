DA: Man wanted in Malden murder stabbed 79-year-old victim more than 30 times
By Litsa Pappas, Frank O'Laughlin,
5 days ago
Law enforcement officials have issued a murder warrant for a Boston man wanted in the grisly stabbing death of a 79-year-old Malden resident whose body was found decomposing in his apartment last month.
Dion Smith, 33, is now wanted on a charge of murder in the death of Ronald Gilbert, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Glenn Cronin said in a joint statement.
Officers responding to a report of an odor coming from an apartment on Kennedy Drive in Malden on Feb. 22 found Gilbert dead inside with “obvious signs of decomposition,” officials said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that Gilbert suffered 30 apparent stab wounds to his body, and based on a timeline constructed by investigators, he was likely killed in late December 2022. “So clearly the perpetrator had a pretty good head start,” said Marian Ryan, Middlesex County District Attorney.
Officials noted that Smith was not a resident of the building and the two did not appear to be known to each other.
“That’s kind of strange, I don’t know how he got into a building, how did he get into a building and knock on someone’s door and let you in, that’s unusual,” said John Castrucci, a neighbor.
Comments / 0