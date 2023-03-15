Dolphins sign ex-Broncos WR Freddie Swain and TE Eric Saubert

After that, Miami agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Broncos tight end Eric Saubert. The 28-year-old tight end spent the last two seasons in Denver, primarily contributing on offense as a blocking tight end.
Denver’s current tight ends are Greg Dulcich, Albert Okwuegbunam and Manhertz. The team might add another budget TE (Eric Tomlinson is available, for example), and the Broncos will also have options in the NFL draft and undrafted free agency next month.
