Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins sign ex-Broncos WR Freddie Swain and TE Eric Saubert

By Jon Heath,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCygY_0lKUzDBI00

The Miami Dolphins doubled up on former Denver Broncos pass catches on Wednesday.

First, the Dolphins claimed wide receiver Freddie Swain off waivers. Swain, 24, dressed for three games with the Broncos last season, catching four passes for 74 yards. He was waived by Denver on Tuesday.

After that, Miami agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Broncos tight end Eric Saubert. The 28-year-old tight end spent the last two seasons in Denver, primarily contributing on offense as a blocking tight end.

Saubert totaled 23 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns in 34 games (10 starts) with the Broncos. The team chose to let Saubert walk in free agency this spring, replacing him with new addition Chris Manhertz.

Denver’s current tight ends are Greg Dulcich, Albert Okwuegbunam and Manhertz. The team might add another budget TE (Eric Tomlinson is available, for example), and the Broncos will also have options in the NFL draft and undrafted free agency next month.

We are tracking all of Denver’s free agency moves on Broncos Wire.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Check out these highlights of new Broncos TE Chris Manhertz
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bengals made 'aggressive play' to keep Samaje Perine in free agency
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Buccaneers agree to terms with Super Bowl-winning DT
Tampa, FL18 hours ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Texas trucker who discovered he was being cheated on in real-time via secret camera while on long-haul trip sentenced for murdering wife and her boyfriend
Houston, TX2 days ago
Ron Rivera named a 'loser' in NFL free agency thus far
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Former Michigan football All-American signs with a new NFL franchise
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Bears' projected depth chart following first wave of free agency
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to claims of what was said on video with fan
Baltimore, MD13 hours ago
Detroit Lions current salary cap situation after initial free agency wave
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Utah State cheerleader has blunt reaction to viral fame
Logan, UT19 hours ago
Cam Heyward lobbies for help on the Steelers defensive line
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Falls Unconscious During Live Broadcast
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Texas defender has top 30 visit with the Commanders
Washington, DC4 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Titans 7-round mock draft after 1st wave of free agency: Heavy on the offense
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Bleacher Report names Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as loser of early tampering period
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Projecting the Eagles starting defense after first wave of NFL free agency
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Giants sent position coaches to Michigan Pro Day
Ann Arbor, MI1 hour ago
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown plays CB and receives a lesson in the process
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: Commanders updated 1st-round big board
Washington, DC6 hours ago
Cowboys acquiring Brandin Cooks from Texans
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA2 days ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid making history in Sixers' win over Pacers
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Eagles compensatory pick update after losing 7 key contributors in free agency
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft roundup
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy