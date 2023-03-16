Girls Robeson Cup set to open Saturday

LUMBERTON — The second edition of the girls Robeson Cup tournament will begin this weekend.

Lumberton High School will host the tournament semifinals on Saturday at the Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility.

Purnell Swett, the 2022 tournament champions, will face Red Springs in the first semifinal match at 5 p.m. Host Lumberton will face St. Pauls at 7 p.m.

The tournament’s championship round will be played Saturday, March 25 at Purnell Swett. The semifinal-round losers will play at 5 p.m. in the third-place match and the semifinal-round winners will play at 7 p.m. in the championship match.

This is the second year a girls Robeson Cup has been contested; the boys tournament began during the 2019-20 school year, but the girls tournament was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.