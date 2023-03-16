Open in App
Carbondale, PA
WBRE

Carbondale celebrates 172nd birthday

By Iyee Jagne,

5 days ago

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County’s pioneer city, Carbondale, turned 172 years old Wednesday.

Carbondale started out as a village, but once coal became king here in the 1820s, it sparked the industrial revolution.

“Carbondale was then decided it should become an incorporated city and with that came certain benefits fire departments police, and so on March 15, 1851, largely because of this one man whose name was Philo Callender Gritman, the city became incorporated,” said Dr. S. Robert Powell, President of the Carbondale Historical Society.

Remarkable Women: Kim Erickson

The pioneer city has a rich history that continues to live on through the people of Carbondale.

“Living here gives you an old town feel, it makes you feel like you belong it makes you feel like this is where you’re meant to be,” said Carbondale City Clerk Michelle Bannon.

Carbondale’s rich European heritage lives on throughout the community.

Carbondale was the first city in northeastern Pennsylvania and the fourth city in the state of Pennsylvania.

