The GBI is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Carroll County deputies on Wednesday evening.

Deputies were called to a home on Bar J Road at 5 p.m. in reference to an argument between neighbors. 911 callers told dispatchers that one of the neighbors, later identified as 76-year-old Robert Bruce Clendening, pointed and fired a gun at the other neighbor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

When they arrived, they found Clendening with a gun and tried to get him to put it down.

Instead of complying with deputies, Clendening pointed the gun at them. One deputy then shot Clendening.

He was taken to Tanner Villa Rica Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Clendening’s body.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS: