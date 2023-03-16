NFL insider speculates on what Aaron Rodgers trade will look like

Aaron Rodgers made it clear on Wednesday that he wants to go to the New York Jets. In all likelihood, that’s where Rodgers will be when the 2023 season begins.

But before Rodgers officially leaves the Green Bay Packers and heads to the Jets, some key things need to happen. Most important among them, the teams need to figure out the right compensation.

So, what might that compensation be?

On Wednesday, Ari Meirov of 33rd Team weighed in on the matter.

“I think really what the goal is when it comes to compensation is finding proper middle ground,” he said in a video posted to The 33rd Team’s Twitter page . “And a first-round pick like we mentioned here last week feels a little bit high. The Jets are picking at 13 right now. And if you go back for example to the Brett Favre trade from years ago, that was a fourth-round pick that could have become a third, second then a first based off some conditions. So, I think finding somewhere in the middle there probably makes some sense.”

Meirov added that he’s even had people wonder if it could be something as simple as the two teams swapping picks. As is, the Packers are slated to pick No. 15, only two spots behind the Jets.

Whatever the trade ends up being, Meirov also expects that it will be done promptly.

“Even though both sides have been talking. Even though both sides have known Aaron is committed to the Jets since Friday. Today is Wednesday, it’s still taking some time. I’ve seen some people say, they may wait a few weeks, a month, after the draft — that would be a terrible idea to do after the draft. Because I think everyone would agree that the Packers want to get a draft pick for this year. So getting this done as soon as possible is important.”

Between the two teams, the Packers seem to be in a better negotiating position — even if only slightly.

For the most part, the other top-tier quarterbacks are off of the market. Unless the Jets wanted to do something like trade for Lamar Jackson (which would be significantly more expensive), they don’t have many options. The next play would likely be either moving up in the draft or hoping for the best at No. 13.

Green Bay, has slightly more flexibility. The Packers absolutely want to make this trade. But even if it doesn’t happen, they can still go forward with their plans of playing Jordan Love. It’s not ideal — far from it, in fact. So, it’s not as though Green Bay has 100% of the bargaining power.

Still, there’s a fundamental difference in the potential dilemmas facing these these two teams. The Jets need the trade to happen while the Packers would strongly prefer it does.

