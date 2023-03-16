Open in App
Oregon State
KRQE News 13

Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico

By Audrey Claire Davis,

5 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.

NASA Solar Eclipse paths 2023 & 2024 | Courtesy of nasa.gov

During an annular eclipse, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, creating a “ring of fire” effect. The eclipse will only be visible for a few minutes and should take place around 10:30-10:40 a.m. New Mexico’s view will look similar to the picture below.

Annular Eclipse | Courtesy of NASA Solar System Exploration
Keep your eyes peeled: porcupine sightings in the Bosque

The total eclipse path, on Apr. 8, 2024, goes from Texas to Maine and thus, will not cross over New Mexico. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon completely blocks the Sun as it passes between the Sun and Earth; this causes the sky to darken.

Making of the Map

According to NASA, “This map uses datasets from several NASA missions. The eclipse data were calculated by visualizer Ernie Wright using elevation information from SRTM , lunar topography from LRO , and planetary positions from the JPL DE421 ephemeris. The lead visualizer, Michala Garrison, used Earth imagery from NASA’s Blue Marble Next Generation to create the terrain map. Likewise, nighttime Earth imagery from NASA’s Black Marble were used along the path of the 2024 total solar eclipse.”

