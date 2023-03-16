"Our coral reefs are dying" local artist aims to save coral reefs

Julie Siracusa , an artist who paints oceans, is making an effort to preserve coral reefs one canvas at a time through her company Julie Siracusa Studio.

Siracusa found her love for coral reefs while coming across an organization founded by Country Singer Kenney Chesney during the pandemic to preserve coral reefs around the world.

“Our coral reefs are dying,” Siracusa said. “During our lock down I discovered Kenny Chesney's "No Shoe Reef" so I said, I want to be a part of that,” she added.

Siracusa said Stoney Coral Tissue Loss Disease has been the cause of most coral loss in the ocean.

The disease kills 98 percent of coral reefs and is spreading in the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

“With every original piece that I sell, I donate to start another reef and each one contributes to the rebuilding of the reef systems that we’re losing to the coral tissue loss disease,” Siracusa said.

Sericusa donates 10 to 15 percent of her sales to "Reef Innovations" and “Reef Ball Foundation.” She also sells man-made reefs by Reef Innovations to help with the preservation and has already raised thousands of dollars for the cause.

“Marine biologists have figured out that we can grow coral in the lab and then out plant the man-made coral reefs,” Sericusa said.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association or NOAA, the ocean produces over 50 percent of the Earth's oxygen.

As temperatures rise, mass coral bleaching events and infectious disease outbreaks are becoming more frequent affecting coral reef ecosystems, changing the frequency and intensity of tropical storms, and ocean circulation patterns.

Brett Palmer, organizer of “Hey Hey Hey H2O Habitat” formerly known as “No Shoe reefs" said Siracusa’s efforts to collaborate with organizations like his is profound.

“She sells paintings for five figures so to have a person like that helping us and also creating new art that benefits the ocean and saving it. It’s amazing,” Palmer said. “Even if you don’t want to buy, print, paint or can’t afford it you can put the message out about Julie and what she’s doing and get that out to your friends,” he added.

“I’m blessed to do what I love every day and give back to be a good Stewart to our planet,” Siracusa said.

To shop or contribute to Siracusa's efforts click here.

