Open in App
Fort Myers Beach, FL
See more from this location?
FOX 4 WFTX

FPL starts to reenergize Times Square businesses on Fort Myers Beach

By Kaitlin Knapp,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iduj_0lKUs4dt00

Businesses in Times Square on Fort Myers Beach are starting to get their electricity back. Florida Power & Light installed underground power lines in the area.

It's a step towards Ian recovery, and it couldn't come at a better time as Spring Break kicks off for so many people.

"It’s nice when you have light and more people are attracted to the light," said Tammy Stockton, manager of H2O.

The souvenir store is the first one to get power back in Times Square. They had been in the dark since they reopened in December.

"We didn’t have cash registers because we didn’t have any electricity," she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the lights came on while others are still in the dark.

FPL says 12 customers total, mostly businesses, requested reconnection. Two are up while 10 others are waiting for town approval before FPL can make the final connection.

"We identified working with the town that’s the best solution to bring more reliable service to the community," said Shawn Johnson, a communications specialist for FPL.

He says the underground lines are more reliable, and the numbers show it. According to Johnson, underground power lines in Naples, Fort Myers, and parts of Charlotte County performed seven times better during Hurricane Ian.

"Day to day they’re about 50% better, more reliable," he explained.

He said they're looking at a broader effort to put in more underground lines, though no projects are in the works, though it's an effort Times Square is seeing.

"We use a lot of reliability data, outage data, vegetation data," Johnson said. "From the economic standpoint, what it would do for that community is exciting for us."

It's already proving to be effective for Stockton.

"Usually at 4:00 we have fewer people here," she said. "Now we have a lot of people here and we have light."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Myers, FL newsLocal Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach heard the first proposals for rebuilding the town
Fort Myers Beach, FL23 hours ago
Deciding the future look of Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
Estero Boulevard could see some landscaping upgrades
Fort Myers Beach, FL12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Surprise gardens showing up in Cape Coral homes after Hurricane Ian
Cape Coral, FL23 hours ago
Downtown Fort Myers high-rise construction post-Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
City of Naples considering three new locations for underground power lines
Naples, FL21 hours ago
Cape Coral Ninja Strikes: Neighborhood Remains On High Alert
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Crumbl Cookies opens at new Cape Coral Commons shopping center
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Law firm in downtown Fort Myers is a vision of the American Dream
Fort Myers, FL21 hours ago
Naples home sells for $46.8 million
Naples, FL1 day ago
Developer adds 2,000 acres to planned community, crosses county line
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Body of missing boater has been found in the Caloosahatchee River
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Cape Coral homeowner volunteers making burrowing owl perches by the thousands
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
SUV pulled from Fort Myers Beach swimming pool six months after Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach, FL3 days ago
Homemade street signs in Fort Myers Beach replace those Ian took
Fort Myers Beach, FL4 days ago
Florida leaders share Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
The number of SWFL women choosing to work in firefighting is growing
Cape Coral, FL23 hours ago
Spring Break on Fort Myers Beach post Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach, FL6 days ago
Residents find giant African land snails in their Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
DeSantis Visits Fort Myers, Gives Hurricane Ian Recovery Update
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Suspect is taken into custody after a standoff in downtown Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda, FL2 hours ago
LCSO adds deputies to street racing task force following Lehigh Acres shooting
Lehigh Acres, FL1 hour ago
Popular demand left no choice… ‘A Cracker at The Ritz’ held over through June in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs, FL4 days ago
Eaglet takes flight for first time in Southwest Florida
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Shots fired leads deputies on chase in East Naples; three in custody
Naples, FL10 hours ago
Plans to construct the Bonita Estero Rail Trail progress
Estero, FL4 days ago
Just Sold Listings on Sanibel; None on Captiva
Sanibel, FL3 days ago
Two men arrested following Fort Myers Dollar General burglary
Fort Myers, FL12 hours ago
Cape city council member questioned for not living in district she represents
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Elderly couple confronted, shot at Lehigh Acres intersection
Lehigh Acres, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy